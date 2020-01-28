“What can Hunter Biden tell us about the president’s obstruction of Congress?” asked Sen. Chuck Schumer Tuesday while once again insisting the idea of some sort of witness swap for John Bolton was off the table. Schumer has a point — Hunter Biden can’t tell the Senate anything about President Trump’s “obstruction of Congress” because it’s a bogus article of impeachment and a placeholder for a crime the House impeachment managers couldn’t find.

Senate Minority Leader Schumer says Hunter Biden will add "nothing" to the impeachment trial. "They're always looking for a shiny object to divert attention from the facts, and the law, against the president."https://t.co/h2Sg2Hr6A5 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 28, 2020

From our perspective, it’s the House impeachment managers who are looking for a shiny object to divert attention from the fact that their articles of impeachment in no way rise to the level of high crimes and misdemeanors. Today, Bolton is that shiny object.

SCHUMER: “What can Hunter Biden tell us about the president’s obstruction of Congress? Nothing obviously." — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 28, 2020

Schumer: Hunter Biden has nothing to do with the facts of this trial — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 28, 2020

.@SenSchumer: “Hunter Biden has nothing to do with the facts of this trial.” — Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) January 28, 2020

True. It has *everything* to do with this trial. — RoReed (@RoReed3) January 28, 2020

Bondi did a pretty good job of proving otherwise — kathy (@PetzKathy) January 28, 2020

Did any reporter ask him if he saw the Pam Bondi portion yesterday? That would be a legit follow up. — joe warner (@jwarner180) January 28, 2020

That myth was destroyed yesterday — Orwellian Chronicles (@Orwell_2012) January 28, 2020

LMAO. Wrong. — Nick M (@NickAtNight128) January 28, 2020

Simply due to there not being any actual facts in the #HouseManager's arguments. — William II 🇺🇸 (@WCM_II) January 28, 2020

Funny, I first heard about Hunter during the trial from the Managers who mentioned his name 100s of times. Defense is only replying. Maybe Managers should have kept quiet about him. 🤔 — Frank M. (@Teamnguns) January 28, 2020

He’s in SERIOUS denial; did he not hear the House managers introduce this in their charge — jo miller (@njokmiller) January 28, 2020

I wonder why Schiff & Co brought him up 400 times then. — tbone9070 (@tbone9070) January 28, 2020

Then why did they bring it up 400 times ? They are the ones covering up. — Angela Boccia (@AngelaBoccia8) January 28, 2020

Then why was his name mentioned 484 times? — Cliff Newlands (@CliffNewlands) January 28, 2020

The second the house managers raised Biden as the president’s motive for his actions they became fair game. End of story — The Ref! (@j_m_beal) January 28, 2020

He is at the heart of it.. — Bird Nerd 🦆🦆 (@rescuemomoffive) January 28, 2020

Hunter Biden is the whole reason for this trial. — Bonita Wills (@BonitaWills) January 28, 2020

Aside from he’s the main predicate for Trump asking for the investigation. Other than that…. — KMM (@RedStatedad) January 28, 2020

Yes he does. That's the whole premise you are basing this impeachment upon. — Crazymensa (@DonnaStatkus) January 28, 2020

He has a lot to do with it. — Isaac Barry (@BarryIsaacb91) January 28, 2020

Hunter is central to the case — Second Amendment (@revolutionaryma) January 28, 2020

Other than the fact that whole impeachment case starts & revolves around Hunter Biden’s cronyism employment at a corrupt energy company in Ukraine. — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) January 28, 2020

Are you daft?!?! His participation as a board member of Burisma was one of the reasons Trump wanted Ukrainian corruption investigated. Trump was withholding aid to numerous countries because he wanted to make sure the TAXPAYERS weren’t being ripped off! — Cottontop88 (@teresansteve) January 28, 2020

He's only the central figure. If Trump believed he was up to no good, and he had lots of reasons to believe that, then asking for information and investigation is totally proper. — Whitey McWhiteface (@Common_sense103) January 28, 2020

But he does. I hope our media points it out. Allegations loom that Trump wanted to make up a corruption scandal. But if there was actual corruption with Hunter, that's a real story. And Trump is justified. — Jason (@UCCowboy) January 28, 2020

The whole thing is based on the Bidens — ghaa2020 (@ghaaloy2020) January 28, 2020

He must be claiming that the President can't investigate corruption. — Matthew Crawley (@mwc71081) January 28, 2020

Hunter Biden is a witness to corruption under Obama — USA USA (@BOOMTRUMP2020) January 28, 2020

He is 100% involved — Bat Soup Bae Brotein Shake (@BetaPsi77) January 28, 2020

Schumer doesn't have any facts. The facts and the witnesses said Trump didn't want any quid pro quo. — Long little doggie (@54Doggie) January 28, 2020

He’s right! The FACTS are that the articles brought forward by The House are unconstitutional and should be dropped immediately! Senates “job” is to answer to the charges, and these 2 charges don’t qualify for impeachment purposes — Anthony Perri (@AnthonyPerri214) January 28, 2020

What’s the liberal logic? If Hunter Biden is innocent, surely he’d want to take the stand and prove his innocence. So would Joe.

