At the moment, “Now Obama” is trending on Twitter, because now Obama is on trial. President Trump’s legal team, in particular, Eric Herschmann, argued that President Barack Obama should have been impeached for his own quid pro quo moment if he were held to the same standard as President Donald Trump. How about that hot mic moment when Obama assured Russia there’d be more flexibility after the election?

Just as CNN’s Oliver Darcy seemed shocked that Fox News would cut back to the impeachment trial as Pam Bondi was “attacking” Hunter and Joe Biden, The Daily Beast’s Justin Baragona notes that the Fox News program “The Five” cut back to the impeachment to cover Herschmann’s “attack.”

Trending

Hey, he did send Ukraine blankets and MREs as they were being invaded.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Barack ObamaDmitry MedvedevEric Herschmannhot micimpeachment trialMitt Romneymore flexibilityNow ObamaRussiaSenate