A new Gallup poll released Monday shows that Americans’ average satisfaction across 27 issues is higher now than when President Trump took office. Of course, Democrats will claim that Trump is just riding the wave that was started under the Obama administration, but they’d be wrong. Those GOP tax cuts that were called “Armageddon” by Speaker Nancy Pelosi seem to have done the trick.

The results come from Gallup’s annual “Mood of the Nation” survey.

The state of the nation’s economy is up an amazing 22 percentage points since January 2017 according to pollsters.

They keep hoping for that recession to come along.

