As Twitchy reported, White House counsel was up to bat again Monday in the Senate impeachment trial, and Pam Bondi brought the heat when it came to the Bidens, Ukraine, and corruption. Vice President Joe Biden was at the “forefront of the US/Ukraine policy,” she noted, despite Hunter Biden’s obvious conflict of interest.

CNN’s Oliver Darcy seemed shocked that Fox News didn’t cut away while all of these “conspiracy theories” about the Bidens were being outed on the Senate floor, but Sen. Ted Cruz managed to find a camera and give his view of the proceedings.

