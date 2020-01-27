As Twitchy reported in late December, a machete-wielding maniac broke into a Rabbi’s home in Monsey, New York during a Hanukkah celebration and stabbed five people.

There were plenty of hot takes in the media downplaying the attack on Jews. NBC News fact-checker Erin Biba called the stabbings “complicated.” Vox noted that the stabbing took place “after a string of possible anti-Semitic attacks in the region.” Possible?

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan charged Grafton Thomas with hate-crime related charges and said he had journals that had anti-Semitic sentiments in them. However, a psychiatrist hired to evaluate Thomas says he’s incompetent to stand trial on those hate crime charges.

Breaking News: a psychiatrist hired to evaluate Grafton Thomas, the #monseystabbing attacker, found he was incompetent to stand trial on federal hate crimes charges based on his mental stability. pic.twitter.com/6OU2m37pbn — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) January 27, 2020

Meanwhile one of his victims is still in the hospital in a vegetative state. https://t.co/cy2sb7aPTO — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) January 27, 2020

De Blasio will have the charges dropped and Thomas be back on the streets in no time. DB’s got that NWO agenda to push… — MAK (@The_Cling_On) January 27, 2020

Well, antisocial personality disorder is mentioned in the DSM and is considered an abnormality. Recommended treatment: rot in jail. — Chassidic Trump Supporter (@ChassidicS) January 27, 2020

Give me a break — Harry (@TheHarryCherry) January 27, 2020

Doesn’t matter, he needs to RIDE THE 🌩 Lightning — The Escape Hatch (@BostonsIrishSon) January 27, 2020

Why was he walking around in society then? — VK2 (@2222vj) January 27, 2020

but he was competent enough to (a) google "zionist temples" (b) procure a machete/sword/weapon (c) drive three counties to commit the crime (d) knew enough he was doing something wrong that he fled, also by driving — Jonathan Ben-Cavy (@JonathanBenCavy) January 27, 2020

Exactly that Jonathan — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) January 27, 2020

i mean, i went to law school, i know the difference between what he did and some random person, clearly suffering from schizophrenia, hearing voices, and homeless on street who randomly lashes out at a complete stranger for no discernible reason and makes no effort to conceal — Jonathan Ben-Cavy (@JonathanBenCavy) January 27, 2020

