Let’s see what we have so far. Both guards on duty the night Jeffrey Epstein killed himself have been charged by the Department of Justice with falsifying records. And speaking of records: the surveillance video of Epstein’s first suicide attempt that was reported missing has now been said by federal investigations to have been permanently deleted by mistake.

Sure, we used the word “suicide” in the headline, but could this get any shadier? In fact, it could. The Associated Press is reporting that the warden on duty when Epstein died has been moved to a leadership position at another federal correctional facility.

AP EXCLUSIVE: The warden in charge when Jeffrey Epstein ended his life in a jail cell is being moved to a leadership position at another federal correctional facility, despite an ongoing investigation, say two people familiar with the matter. https://t.co/HCweGZdxXY — The Associated Press (@AP) January 25, 2020

The AP reports:

The warden in charge when Jeffrey Epstein ended his life in his jail cell is being moved to a leadership position at another federal correctional facility, putting him back in the field with inmates despite an ongoing investigation into the financier’s death, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. … It was unclear why the agency was planning to return [Lamine] N’Diaye to a position supervising inmates and staff members, even though multiple investigations into Epstein’s death remain active. The inspector general’s investigation is continuing, and the Justice Department is still probing the circumstances that led to Epstein’s death, including why he wasn’t given a cellmate.

“The move comes months after Attorney General William Barr ordered N’Diaye be reassigned to a desk post at the Bureau of Prisons’ regional office in Pennsylvania,” the AP reports.

Who do I have to kill to get HIS job? — body language expert🍞📈 (@collagekids) January 25, 2020

"Jeffrey Epstein ended his life in a jail cell" is a weird way to spell "Epstein didn't kill himself". — NotAffiliated (@NoAffiliaton) January 25, 2020

The warden in charge when Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in his jail cell is being moved to a leadership position at another Federal Correctional Facility

There fixed it for you — Amy Hoerner (@strongwoman0571) January 25, 2020

If it looks like a promotion and sounds like a promotion… — ghetto intellectual™ (@kzshabazz) January 25, 2020

It’s almost like he’s being promoted for something — So Over This Sh!t (@2Heidishattuck7) January 25, 2020

Man, who’s a guy gotta kill to get a promotion like that? — Michael Kalec (@michaelkalec) January 25, 2020

To be honest, from the story it doesn’t sound like much of a promotion, just another “leadership position” — so not much of a demotion either.

Bro, people are getting away with some crazy shit. — D. Castillo (@HDblurredvision) January 25, 2020

Lol — A Flock of Seagals (@ASegals) January 25, 2020

Not bizarre at all. — AV (@noble_av) January 25, 2020

That's a little strange , to put it mildly….. pic.twitter.com/aSB2VS3Ayn — Dan TheBanjoman (@DThebanjoman) January 25, 2020

This doesn't look suspicious at all….. 🙄 — Shelley (@Shelley2021) January 25, 2020

he did a great job doing exactly what was asked of him, deserves a promotion. — Porn Cop (@bablobiggins) January 25, 2020

Sure he is. That's the payoff. Probably getting a fat raise as well. This is our Government at work.https://t.co/wfpeKqo2UE — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) January 25, 2020

The cream always rises to the top in government bureaucracies…

Said no one ever 🥴 — NYINDEPENDENT🇺🇸 (@JONEEFRY) January 25, 2020

It's almost impossible to fire a government employee. — Don Baird (@HokieDon) January 25, 2020

Move along, nothing to see here — Marilyn Washabaugh (@WazzuCoug94) January 25, 2020

I wonder who they need to commit suicide at the new facility? — Robert (@RobertintheDR) January 25, 2020

