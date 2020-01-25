Let’s see what we have so far. Both guards on duty the night Jeffrey Epstein killed himself have been charged by the Department of Justice with falsifying records. And speaking of records: the surveillance video of Epstein’s first suicide attempt that was reported missing has now been said by federal investigations to have been permanently deleted by mistake.

Sure, we used the word “suicide” in the headline, but could this get any shadier? In fact, it could. The Associated Press is reporting that the warden on duty when Epstein died has been moved to a leadership position at another federal correctional facility.

The AP reports:

The warden in charge when Jeffrey Epstein ended his life in his jail cell is being moved to a leadership position at another federal correctional facility, putting him back in the field with inmates despite an ongoing investigation into the financier’s death, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

It was unclear why the agency was planning to return [Lamine] N’Diaye to a position supervising inmates and staff members, even though multiple investigations into Epstein’s death remain active. The inspector general’s investigation is continuing, and the Justice Department is still probing the circumstances that led to Epstein’s death, including why he wasn’t given a cellmate.

“The move comes months after Attorney General William Barr ordered N’Diaye be reassigned to a desk post at the Bureau of Prisons’ regional office in Pennsylvania,” the AP reports.

To be honest, from the story it doesn’t sound like much of a promotion, just another “leadership position” — so not much of a demotion either.

