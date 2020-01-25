As Twitchy has reported, a lot of Democrats are freaking out that Bernie Sanders has cut a campaign ad touting the endorsement of “transphobic” podcaster Joe Rogan, who’s been outspoken on the issue of allowing trans women to compete in women’s sporting events.

The Daily Caller reports that on Saturday, Joe Biden said “there’s no room for compromise” when it comes to trans rights, which he called the “civil rights issue of our time.”

Peter Hasson reports:

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Saturday that “there is no room for compromise” on transgender issues, which he called the “civil rights issue of our time.”

Biden has previously said that passing the Equality Act, a Democratic-supported bill that would require schools to include biological males who identify as transgender on girls’ sports teams, would be his top legislative priority.

Although Biden didn’t mention Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in his tweet, the statement came as Sanders, also a 2020 Democrat, has faced outrage from left-wingers for touting an endorsement from popular podcast host Joe Rogan.

Rogan, also a comedian and UFC color commentator, has been outspoken against forcing female athletes to compete against biological males.

Democrats are really putting all their efforts into the issues that matter most to your average, everyday American, like trans athletes’ rights.

Some Democrats are re-thinking their votes for Sanders since he accepted the endorsement of Joe Rogan — does Biden really think he’s going to rush in and be perceived as the progressive alternative?

