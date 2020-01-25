Sen. Marsha Blackburn kicked the progressive hornets’ nest earlier this week when she tweeted that Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was being vindictive when he leaked details of the president’s Ukraine phone call with the whistleblower, whose identity remains unknown (we kind of get a kick of out mainstream outlets still referring to the whistleblower as “he or she”).

Alexander Vindman broke the chain of command and leaked the contents of the President’s July 25th phone call to his pal, the “whistleblower.” Over a policy dispute with the President! How is that not vindictive? — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 23, 2020

And as plenty have reminded Democrats and Never Trumpers along the way, the president himself sets foreign policy, not the bureaucrats who work under him (and were very often holdovers from the previous administration, which had far different foreign policy priorities). Blackburn’s tweet was so out of line that it even got her in trouble with Impeachment Task Force member and Senate trial ticket-holder Alyssa Milano.

You’re bad at this. Really bad. Like, maybe the worst. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 23, 2020

Is she as bad as you are at acting?? — Mike Datlof (@mike_datlof) January 24, 2020

Marsha Blackburn is good at this. Really good. Like, maybe the best. — Sandra 💔🇺🇸 (@SandraSBreen) January 24, 2020

If Marsha Blackburn doesn’t face some kind of censure for this then the GOP needs to stop pretending it respects our soldiers, marines, sailors and airmen. — SkipTracer (@SkipTracer7) January 25, 2020

As happens to everything when it hits the mainstream media headlines, Blackburn’s tweet and the arguments by the White House lawyers became an “attack” on Vindman, whose duty as an officer is to question “unlawful” orders — U.S. Army veteran and Sen. Tammy Duckworth even managed to draw a line to the My Lai massacre in her comments Saturday.

"That is unacceptable. That is un-American": Sen. Tammy Duckworth, a U.S. Army veteran, slams her colleagues for attacking Lt. Col. Vindman in President Trump's impeachment trial https://t.co/TtD09Ntpse pic.twitter.com/U4RDjj4UP1 — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 25, 2020

Look, we absolutely thank all veterans for their service to the country, but we also have no intention of being put in another Greta Thunberg situation in which you have someone you’re not allowed to criticize, whether because of their age or their rank.

Vindman is a politician in a uniform. Come on, Tammy. You should be smarter than this!!!! — laura hill (@lkhillarts) January 25, 2020

It is what it is. He’s a politician hack. — bulldog1984 (@bulldog19831) January 25, 2020

LOL! Mr Vindman is a partisan disgrace. — Trent Trotter (@TrotterTrent) January 25, 2020

Nobody is accusing any of them of working for a foreign government like the Dems do to anyone right of Stalin — 0biJon (@0biJon) January 25, 2020

Give me a break.

No veteran is beyond reproach. — Jay Lalik (@jay_lalik) January 25, 2020

Who is Vindman? God? He’s not immune from criticism, we don’t worship him. — Roman (@rome_now) January 25, 2020

Vindman deserves criticism. — johanna (@johannaihli) January 25, 2020

Dont you lecture anyone on what is or what is not American. — MacDriver (@MacDriver48) January 25, 2020

You're un-American for suggesting such a thing. — Brad2theBone (@JTBEMD) January 25, 2020

Questioning his loyalty? The guy should be tried for insubordination. — JohnZUSA (@JohnZUSA1) January 25, 2020

Simply wearing a uniform does not protect the stupid. — A Scott Ward Jr (@scottwardjr) January 25, 2020

Tail gunner joe McCarthy served in military… while most who serve are honorable… it doesn’t mean all them are. pic.twitter.com/Da7AegUy5n — P-E-Z (@pez1963) January 25, 2020

Really? If he leaked anything he is not above the law. Dems talk a good game but are dumb as rocks. — RickDesi (@rick_desi) January 25, 2020

Where was she when Democrats and the MSM attacked.. General Mattis

General Kelly

General Flynn

General McMaster

Tulsi Gabbard Selective Outrage — Mergan Tradd (@MerganTradd) January 25, 2020

Spare me the dramatics. Lots of us served. That doesn’t give him a pass on being complicit in a Presidential Impeachment. Sorry. Why was it okay to shaft Lt. General Mike Flynn? Clown! — Mark R Reilly (@M1GarandOne) January 25, 2020

Her same argument is why Trump held aid. Because corruption is wrong. Are we going to allow candidates and their families to be above reproach because they're running for office? — vincentmurgolo (@vincentmurgolo) January 25, 2020

Vindman is a disgrace for the Army hiding behind the uniform playing a liberal hack. — @Supercoolpanda (@Supercoolpanda) January 25, 2020

