As Twitchy reported a couple of weeks ago, Townhall’s Julio Rosas introduced us to a bunch of protesters in black “Remove Trump” T-shirts who were just walking slowly around in circles in the Hart Senate building, and who promised to be there every day.

We really hope they’ve gone home and washed those T-shirts, because as Jonathan Swan of Axios reported, they were still wearing them and lined up outside of Sen. Lindsey Graham’s office.

No, it’s better if you crop them to make their own group:

Trump 2020!

Brilliant:

This is great viewing if you haven’t seen it. They do talk … sort of … to Owen Shroyer of InfoWars.

