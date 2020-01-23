As Twitchy reported a couple of weeks ago, Townhall’s Julio Rosas introduced us to a bunch of protesters in black “Remove Trump” T-shirts who were just walking slowly around in circles in the Hart Senate building, and who promised to be there every day.

To advocate for Trump's impeachment and removal, protesters are quietly walking around in circles in the Hart Senate building. Organizers say they will be here everyday. pic.twitter.com/54r7dPsUpp — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 7, 2020

We really hope they’ve gone home and washed those T-shirts, because as Jonathan Swan of Axios reported, they were still wearing them and lined up outside of Sen. Lindsey Graham’s office.

That oughta do it https://t.co/RfmPdFDwj5 — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) January 23, 2020

Let's hope the five in back don't get separated from their group pic.twitter.com/v3Sw1tJOAj — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) January 23, 2020

No, it’s better if you crop them to make their own group:

I guess the back five are Trumpers.😂 — lynn sweat (@lynnsweat1) January 23, 2020

Trump 2020!

These same people show up every single time. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 23, 2020

Great work if you can get it… even free uniforms! — James Crum (@jrcrum) January 23, 2020

Are they independently wealthy? I wish I could walk around with letters on me and persuading no one. — Optimus Limited (@OptimusLimited) January 24, 2020

Wonder if they had to draw names from a hat in who would wear the shirts that spelled out Trump. Thank you Dolores. Your sacrifice will be remembered. — Logan Calhoun (@Allenpoe17) January 23, 2020

This is exactly how impeachment works. It’s in the constitution. Honest. — Brett KavaGnaw (@CitizenMO1) January 23, 2020

They've got him now. — Jon-Michael DeBona (@jdebona) January 23, 2020

"No. Not the customized t-shirts. Anything but that." — ❄️ Hot Toddy Trish ❄️ (@wtffiles) January 23, 2020

11 people? Well I guess he has to be removed — Ariel Gradvohl (@st0pthefear) January 23, 2020

It’s a done deal now — Bismo Funyuns (@UrbanOutdoorman) January 23, 2020

That classic tenet of political philosophy: elections must be overturned if the losers have a big enough tantrum. — Michael (@BroodingHamlet) January 23, 2020

He will never recover from this. — QTheLibertine (@libertine_q) January 23, 2020

That settles it! He’s toast 🙄 — VaIarMorghuIis (@Appeal2DaStone) January 23, 2020

"Oh well then. Ok." — Uneasy Civilian (@HercFamily5) January 23, 2020

OMG, THEY ARE MAKING SUCH A DIFFERENCE!!! — Sword of Damocles (@inappros) January 23, 2020

Old hippies trying to be relevant. Did you shuttle them in from A Place For Mom ? — CaliRebe (@rebecca67248802) January 23, 2020

Retired postal workers and school teachers. — TJ (@Tjones5731) January 24, 2020

Such a diverse crowd. — J.Johnson (@hiranger223) January 23, 2020

White people lining up . So brave 😂. 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 — Marsha🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@Just_1Marsha) January 23, 2020

There’s more crust there than in an entire pie factory. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) January 23, 2020

Vicious, but fair. — Reliable Sauces (@Rotundo52537540) January 23, 2020

They can spell, but I’m not sure of the effectiveness. — Aaron et politica ingenio 🚀🇺🇸 (@peekaso) January 23, 2020

Buncha Karens wanting to speak to the manager, what else is new — John Ryan (@MC_Swaggr) January 24, 2020

Wants to speak to the manager of Congress pic.twitter.com/gtWGzoyZxe — Milly Lothian (@MillyLothian) January 23, 2020

Could you please direct them to the nearest medical facility that specializes in TDS treatment? — SETH WEATHERS (@sethweathers) January 23, 2020

at least they have moved on from pink — Rani ~~ ~ Last of the Red Hot Boomers 🧨 (@MilitaryRosary) January 23, 2020

Welp, they've convinced me. I now hate our booming economy, better trade deals, fewer military actions, and regulatory reform. — Doctor Fever, Blues Evangelist (@BornProblematic) January 23, 2020

Why do they want to remove Trump? They don't like black Americans having their lowest ever unemployment levels and they're pissed about it? — Pheardom (@Pheardom) January 23, 2020

Everyone in this photo has annoyed their neighbors by telling them how great CBD oil is. — Jeff Palkevich (@palkevich) January 23, 2020

Dating site rejects lined up to appeal their cases — HusbandBot (@Husband_Bots) January 23, 2020

Can you imagine how that hallway smells!? — Crapplefratz – Will Tweet For Food (@Crapplefratz) January 23, 2020

It smells like Pumpkin Spice latte and essential oils. These aren’t working class folks. They are privileged and bored housewives. — FM (@xFr1tzx) January 23, 2020

Looks like a lineup for the crazy cat lady contest. — 𝓒𝐡𝐢ˡ𝐥𝐮ϻ (@chiIIum) January 23, 2020

What's the over/under for how many cats they own among them? I'm going with 72. — BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) January 23, 2020

And Lindsey Graham not tired of the whining protestors pic.twitter.com/qoi2YrdibP — _Christene_ (@_Christene_) January 23, 2020

Brilliant:

This is great viewing if you haven’t seen it. They do talk … sort of … to Owen Shroyer of InfoWars.

Just ask them a few related questions, they’ll scatter just like the last time (Great job Owen!)https://t.co/lvO0J9ZdJE — Eddie (@EddiePepperoni) January 23, 2020

