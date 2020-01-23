If there’s a bigger joke than the impeachment trial going on in the Senate at the moment, it’s the unveiling of the “Doomsday Clock” by the Science and Security Board of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said the earth had 12 years left, and we believe Greta Thunberg recently cut that to just 8 years. But now the Doomsday Clock is closer to midnight than ever, symbolizing the end of the world.

In 2015, the Doomsday Clock, which is an actual prop the scientists have been rolling out since 1947, moved a whopping two minutes closer to midnight due to “unchecked climate change.” In 2018, it moved up 30 seconds due to a failure of world leaders to “respond effectively to the looming threats of nuclear war and climate change.” The clock didn’t move in 2019, remaining at two minutes to midnight.

But now it’s been moved up to just 100 seconds before midnight, closer to midnight than at any point in its 73-year history, “because of the growing risk of climate change, nuclear war and disinformation.”

The end is nigh: Doomsday Clock reaches 100 seconds to midnight https://t.co/dZxujXObZZ pic.twitter.com/I2IlmkPVrp — TIME (@TIME) January 23, 2020

The Doomsday Clock was reset Thursday to just 100 seconds before midnight — the closest we have ever been to the complete and total annihilation of the earth (well, at least metaphorically). https://t.co/paQF5Ghlza — CNN (@CNN) January 23, 2020

Doomsday Clock nears apocalypse over climate and nuclear fears https://t.co/dKXmTkWpZH — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 23, 2020

Sadly, the media can’t get enough of this thing, and even Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard put out a tweet:

#DoomsdayClock – It’s time to move back from the abyss. It’s time to end the new cold war and nuclear arms race before it’s too late. #StandWithTulsi pic.twitter.com/eLGGObczT1 — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) January 23, 2020

I find this information about as reliable as the nigerian lottery email I plucked out of my spam folder. Thanks for coming tho. — Cheryl Benson – Text Trump To 88022 (@cbensonhunt) January 23, 2020

Doomsday clock is all propaganda. — Darryl Revok (@DarrylRevok3) January 23, 2020

Damn, I'd better pick up the kids and get supper started! — John Stephen Walsh, Impeached Doctored Genius (@jswriter65) January 23, 2020

Ok, boomers — POTUS Peaches 4 Sale (@kelevra_shepard) January 23, 2020

There's an "OK Boomer" moment if ever there was one. — Upset Olman (@CafeRebel1917) January 23, 2020

There have always been doomsday predictions and so far all have failed. The climate change is the latest. — Deplorable Dave (@Rvndave) January 23, 2020

Does anyone really take this thing seriously post cold war? — dockdrumming (@dockdrumming) January 23, 2020

So basically it's a group of people trying to predict the end of the world? — Justin Pilkerton (@simplepilkerton) January 23, 2020

CNN is the goat at fear-mongering — Jackson (@alastai14279730) January 23, 2020

Hey, can you do a story on the Mayan calendar next? — 🄳🄱🄴🅃🅉🄴🄻 (@dbetzel) January 23, 2020

100 seconds to CNN shuttering its doors… — Walter Horsting (@WalterHorsting) January 23, 2020

Of course CNN loves countdowns — Karthik Purushothaman (@karthikpuru91) January 23, 2020

World war 3 narrative seems to be dying down… better advance the completely made up clock — AnythingEverythingFootball🏈 (@AnyEveryFB) January 23, 2020

It was always a foolish goofy thing — Sero “zippy” Weeks (@SeroWeeks) January 23, 2020

Did they try unplugging the Doomsday Clock and plugging it back in? Hm? Idiots. pic.twitter.com/FjW7Rki3wZ — Kodak Mid-Yello (@theDopeArcade) January 23, 2020

Does it fall back an hour in the autumn? — Steve (@Steve3449) January 23, 2020

Who uses an analog clock nowadays? — Brian (@WrigleyHawk) January 23, 2020

The should probably consider converting the Doomsday Clock to digital.🗿 — Janna Propaganda (@JannaPropaganda) January 23, 2020

I just reset my alarm clock to 4:30 AM. I'm not sure which is worse. — R. Collins (@RC9511) January 23, 2020

So there are people on this Earth who think we are close to annihilation than when the USSR had literal plans to destroy all major European cities with nuclear weapons. They seem well adjusted… — MrTate (@MrTate) January 23, 2020

That’s around the same time all the magazine covers were about the coming ice age.

How do people take this nonsense seriously? — Lee Collins (@LeeCollins) January 23, 2020

This group doesn’t seem to realize that this farce only serves to undermine public respect for scientists generally.

It’s pure political speech, and it’s only a reminder that scientific objectivity is an ideal, but it’s never a reality as long as humans are involved. — Magic8Ball (@GiacomoUSA) January 23, 2020

Too true … just like the “Million Scientist March.”

Oh these folks crack me up, year after year lol — AlexSilver (@alex5silver2) January 23, 2020

Total BS but at least it made me laugh I'll give you that much. — Jorge G. Rincón E. (@JGRinconEckardt) January 23, 2020

Maybe if these atomic scientists went to work building some current-generation nuclear power plants, they could cut back on the climate change hysteria.

