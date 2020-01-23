If there’s a bigger joke than the impeachment trial going on in the Senate at the moment, it’s the unveiling of the “Doomsday Clock” by the Science and Security Board of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said the earth had 12 years left, and we believe Greta Thunberg recently cut that to just 8 years. But now the Doomsday Clock is closer to midnight than ever, symbolizing the end of the world.

In 2015, the Doomsday Clock, which is an actual prop the scientists have been rolling out since 1947, moved a whopping two minutes closer to midnight due to “unchecked climate change.” In 2018, it moved up 30 seconds due to a failure of world leaders to “respond effectively to the looming threats of nuclear war and climate change.” The clock didn’t move in 2019, remaining at two minutes to midnight.

But now it’s been moved up to just 100 seconds before midnight, closer to midnight than at any point in its 73-year history, “because of the growing risk of climate change, nuclear war and disinformation.”

Sadly, the media can’t get enough of this thing, and even Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard put out a tweet:

That’s around the same time all the magazine covers were about the coming ice age.

Too true … just like the “Million Scientist March.”

Maybe if these atomic scientists went to work building some current-generation nuclear power plants, they could cut back on the climate change hysteria.

