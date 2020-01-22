Just two days after tens of thousands of law-abiding gun owners and Second Amendment supporters gathered in Richmond, Va., for a gun-rights rally, the Virginia Senate has approved even more gun control legislation, this time a red flag law that was approved 21-19.

WHSV reports:

The Virginia Senate approved legislation Wednesday that would allow authorities to take guns away from people deemed dangerous to themselves or others, as the state moves closer to joining a growing number of states enacting so-called “red flag” gun laws.

SB 240 passed on a party line vote, 21-19, on Wednesday.

The Democratic-led Senate voted for SB 240 despite fierce resistance from Republican lawmakers. GOP Sen. Amanda Chase called supporters of the legislation “traitors” and said the proposed law would embolden criminals and hurt law-abiding citizens.

Democrats said the bill could help prevent mass shootings and said similar laws have worked well in 17 other states. They also said the bill had been carefully crafted to preserve due process and protect individual rights.

Why do we doubt it was “carefully crafted” to preserve due process rights?

Here’s Dana Loesch, who by all rights should have the authorities slap a red flag on all the anti-gun nuts who threaten her and her family every day on Twitter — they’re unhinged and the real danger.

