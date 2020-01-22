There are no short presentations at the president’s impeachment trial in the Senate, but reporter Jamie Dupree noted that House Impeachment Manager Jerrold Nadler wrapped up his relatively short presentation by channeling Watergate: “What did the president know, and when did he know it?”

Maybe it’s just us, but that should have been how he began his presentation, not ended it. Or maybe we can update the quote for 2020: “What did the unnamed whistleblower who wasn’t on the Ukraine call know, and how did he know it if everything was hearsay?”

Trending

The House Judiciary Committee had its chance to ask questions but apparently didn’t have the answers before the House passed the articles of impeachment.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: evidenceHouseHoward Bakerimpeachment trialJerry Nadlerslam dunkWatergate