It hasn’t received a ton of publicity in the wake of the Senate impeachment trial, but President Trump has proclaimed January 22 “National Sanctity of Human Life Day.”

Pres again counters Roe v Wade anniversary with proclamation designating Wed., Jan 22 as "National Sanctity of Human Life Day." He spotlights his Administration's efforts "to dispel the concept of abortion as a fundamental human right." — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) January 21, 2020

“Every person—the born and unborn, the poor, the downcast, the disabled, the infirm, and the elderly—has inherent value. Although each journey is different, no life is without worth or is inconsequential; the rights of all people must be defended…” https://t.co/vEhR2j0G1Y — Tom Shakely (@TomShakely) January 22, 2020

Today, on National Sanctity of Human Life Day, we take a moment to come together and acknowledge that EVERY child is precious. As State Representative, I was PROUD to defend the sanctity of life here in Georgia by voting 'yes' on Georgia's Heartbeat Bill, HB481. (1/2) — Kevin Cooke for Congress (@kevincookeGA) January 22, 2020

It’s also important to note, abortion is having a devastating effect on Black population & is number 1 killer within the Black community. The start of a family isn’t always planned, but as a community we must not give up on developing stronger families. https://t.co/kcxkWAPBsL — Scherie Murray (@ScherieMurray) January 22, 2020

Protecting life at all stages is an important measure of any society, & thanks to @POTUS and his administration we’ve made great progress to defend the gift of life. On National Sanctity of Human Life Day, and every day, I’m proud to represent Iowans in this important movement. pic.twitter.com/bpY1KstXyK — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) January 22, 2020

The proclamation reads, in part:

As a Nation, we must remain steadfastly dedicated to the profound truth that all life is a gift from God, who endows every person with immeasurable worth and potential. Countless Americans are tireless defenders of life and champions for the vulnerable among us. We are grateful for those who support women experiencing unexpected pregnancies, those who provide healing to women who have had abortions, and those who welcome children into their homes through foster care and adoption. On National Sanctity of Human Life Day, we celebrate the wonderful gift of life and renew our resolve to build a culture where life is always revered.

The president also announced in a tweet that he’ll appear in person at this year’s March for Life.

See you on Friday…Big Crowd! https://t.co/MFyWLG4HFZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2020

President @realDonaldTrump will be the FIRST POTUS EVER to attend @March_for_Life on Friday! https://t.co/E0RWUe6XDI — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) January 23, 2020

WH says @realDonaldTrump will be first president to address the “March for Life” in person on the National Mall. He and other Republican presidents have previously sent messages by video and phone to Marchers. — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) January 22, 2020

Here’s where we’d normally post some tweets in support of the president, but the pro-abortion crowd has overtaken the comments on every post and some even think that because he’s been impeached by the House, the president has no moral standing to talk about anything anymore.

See you there Mr. President! — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) January 22, 2020

Today's youth are the most pro-life in decades! I trust that they will be the tide that rids our nation of the scourge of millions of convenience abortions & returns it to being legal, safe & most importantly, RARE. #ChooseLife — Snoop Bailey – text TRUMP to 88022 (@vol80) January 22, 2020

