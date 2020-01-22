It’s too late now for the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump not to turn into a farce, but as Twitchy reported Tuesday night, several Democratic Senators were “privately” mulling the idea of having a hostage trade of sorts: they’d get John Bolton to testify in exchange for the Republicans getting to call Hunter Biden to the witness stand to share what he knows about Ukraine and corruption.

Dad has spoken, and he’s said no deal.

Again, the trade was the idea of a bunch of Democratic senators apparently negotiating with no one from the Republican side.

It sounds like obstruction of Congress to us, and that’s apparently a high crime or misdemeanor.

