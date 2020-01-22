It’s too late now for the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump not to turn into a farce, but as Twitchy reported Tuesday night, several Democratic Senators were “privately” mulling the idea of having a hostage trade of sorts: they’d get John Bolton to testify in exchange for the Republicans getting to call Hunter Biden to the witness stand to share what he knows about Ukraine and corruption.

Dad has spoken, and he’s said no deal.

Watch: @JoeBiden says NO DEAL to the idea him or his son Hunter would testify for the Senate impeachment trial in exchange for other witnesses like John Bolton. Biden in part said this is a "farce" & "political theater" @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/8QHXQLIE9d — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) January 22, 2020

Biden tells voters in Osage, Iowa, that he wants no part of a deal that would have him testifying in exchange for the testimony of top Trump aides. “We’re not going to turn it into a farce or political theater. I want no part of that,” he said. “I’m not going to play his game.” — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) January 22, 2020

Joe Biden, asked by a voter in Osage, Iowa, if he'll testify in exchange for Bolton, Mulvaney, etc: "The reason I would not make the deal, the bottom line is, this is a constitutional issue. We’re not going to turn it into a farce or political theater. I want no part of that.” — Matt Viser (@mviser) January 22, 2020

Biden on a possible impeachment witness swap involving his son, Hunter, in exchange for Bolton: "The reason I would not make the deal, the bottom line is, this is a constitutional issue. We’re not going to turn it into a farce or political theater. I want no part of that." — Kendall Karson (@kendallkarson) January 22, 2020

Schumer earlier shot down the hypothetical witness trade: "I think that's off the table. First of all, the Republicans have the right to bring in any witness they want. They haven't wanted to and that trade is not on the table." @devindwyer — Kendall Karson (@kendallkarson) January 22, 2020

Again, the trade was the idea of a bunch of Democratic senators apparently negotiating with no one from the Republican side.

Too Late! The circus has started Biden! — Frank (@fjhawley) January 22, 2020

So he would obstruct? — EJ (@Ejmiller25) January 22, 2020

It sounds like obstruction of Congress to us, and that’s apparently a high crime or misdemeanor.

He has no choice. He is involved — Alisha starcher (@Alishaj81173128) January 22, 2020

I would like to hear when and who debunked The Biden corruption issues — Proprioceptive Basketball Shot Training (@eric_fecund3) January 22, 2020

As he gently inhaled the scent of Pantene Pro-V — MarinateYoBrain (@MarinateYoBrain) January 22, 2020

Related: