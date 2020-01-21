Andrew Bates, rapid response director for Joe Biden’s campaign, wants you to grab yourself a beer and sit a spell while he spins the tale of what really happened in Ukraine. It’s kind of nice of him to take the time, seeing as Biden himself will just call you fat and challenge you to push-ups if you ask him about it. In short, it was a good thing Bates got himself a drink first before taking this on.

Yes, the “rapid response director” should have been on this months and months ago. Better yet, why not have the Senate call Joe and Hunter Biden as witnesses in its impeachment trial and have them tell their story under oath?

Seriously — if Joe Biden has supporters out there on social media, he’d better wake them up somehow, because this whole thing just turned into a troll of Hunter Biden.

Touché.

