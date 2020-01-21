Andrew Bates, rapid response director for Joe Biden’s campaign, wants you to grab yourself a beer and sit a spell while he spins the tale of what really happened in Ukraine. It’s kind of nice of him to take the time, seeing as Biden himself will just call you fat and challenge you to push-ups if you ask him about it. In short, it was a good thing Bates got himself a drink first before taking this on.

Take a seat, grab yourself a drink, and listen to our campaign’s Rapid Response Director @AndrewBatesNC explain what really happened in Ukraine. #TeamJoe pic.twitter.com/y82fcTGNvK — Team Joe ⛄️(Text JOE to 30330) (@TeamJoe) January 21, 2020

Really well done. They might have put this out earlier. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 21, 2020

Yes, the “rapid response director” should have been on this months and months ago. Better yet, why not have the Senate call Joe and Hunter Biden as witnesses in its impeachment trial and have them tell their story under oath?

Seriously — if Joe Biden has supporters out there on social media, he’d better wake them up somehow, because this whole thing just turned into a troll of Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden is CROOKED AND CORRUPT just like his dad who sent him to Ukraine to pick up $50,000 a month for nothing! Hunter is a GOD DAMN MENACE He drives high as a kite, bangs his sister in law, knocks up women and abandons them!! Read it yourself!!https://t.co/NjT0KEcX1n — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 21, 2020

FLASHBACK to 2018 when Joe Biden bragged about bribing Ukraine with $1 BILLION to fire the prosecutor who was investigating his son, Hunter Biden's company. I brought the tape. pic.twitter.com/SKkRGtwQCW — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 21, 2020

FLASHBACK: Even Ukrainian anti-corruption activist Daria Kaleniuk, who supports Joe Biden told ABC News, “Hunter Biden did a very bad thing and he was very wrong.” pic.twitter.com/1XbLH9eteR — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 21, 2020

Hi! I smoke crack. Can you help me find a job that pays $50,000/month? I hear those are easy to get without any corruption. Thanks! — ⚡David Angelo⚡ (@MrDavidAngelo) January 21, 2020

.@AndrewBatesNC: "The investigation into Burisma had to do with things that happened years before Hunter Biden had any kind of relationship with that company." So you acknowledge Burisma was corrupt. So it was still ok for the son of the VP to join the board? Good to know. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 21, 2020

Look at this photograph. pic.twitter.com/lEHi7IZzyT — Conservative Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) January 21, 2020

We already know what “happened” in the Ukraine. Your boy and his entire corrupt family made millions illegally. — I was turnin2 ❤️🇺🇸💙🛐⭐️ (@turnin2_part2) January 21, 2020

Absolutely NOBODY is buying this BS. — Mainer (@TurnMaineRed) January 21, 2020

I have seen the evidence provided by John Solomon on this topic, and I choose to believe him. — J.P. Sconzo (@j_sconzo) January 21, 2020

From literally an hour ago. pic.twitter.com/cCDq4e8lvn — Phil (@philllosoraptor) January 21, 2020

Hunter’s ARK baby momma will do a complete forensic accounting of Hunter’s Burisma $—then we’ll all know the truth — Elizabeth Costa 🇺🇸 (@lizzycosta8) January 21, 2020

How about that diamond Hunter got from China! Which baby mom got that? — M Mangoz 🇺🇸 (@MMangoz) January 21, 2020

NOTHING TO SEE HERE!!! Oh….https://t.co/ifurRjyYZy — Plàya Manhattan (@PlayaManhattan) January 21, 2020

Hold on, I wanna read this first. https://t.co/8Q0lMQgbQs — Stacking Things on Top of Other Things (@Stacking_Things) January 22, 2020

Why was George Kent rebuffed, Andrew? pic.twitter.com/f8FdZIkjNL — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 21, 2020

When do we get to the crack part? pic.twitter.com/QLjtwmNuAu — William J. Smith (@WilliamJSmithJr) January 21, 2020

This doesn’t pass the sniff test. pic.twitter.com/VRCzPKRqZf — SSGoodGirl (@USSGoodGirl) January 21, 2020

If this guy works for Biden I can only assume his hair smells good. — Dent In The World 🚁🤸🌹 (@dentintheworld) January 21, 2020

Leaving aside whether Hunter was remotely qualified for his $50K month gig with Burisma (bribery?)… did you really just introduce this video by saying, “Grab a drink?” Is Joe OK with that? Read more about Hunter’s lifelong addiction struggle here: https://t.co/jmmGU7pzjP — JFH (@JeromehartlF) January 21, 2020

I'm legally changing my last name to Biden so I can get corrupt gigs without any possibility of going to prison. — I'm Perplexed (@Im_Perplexed) January 21, 2020

I’m glad that Merrick Garland isn’t around to hear about Hunter Biden’s activities. — Jason (@jasonhsv) January 21, 2020

I can't wait for him to testify — TDS Meter (@timmywars) January 21, 2020

Corn Pop is a sleaze bag — Jennifer (@jenmelton1976) January 21, 2020

So is this being an accomplice after the fact? — Grumpy Old Vet (@GrumpyOldVet1) January 21, 2020

Just what we needed, Biden's lackey to whitewash the entire affair months after it all came to light — Tony Po (@TonySpookey) January 21, 2020

The one thing this video neglects to do is explain how Hunter BIden ended up with that cushy Burisma job in the first place given his dishonorable discharge, philandering, lack of experience, and crack addiction. — Tony Po (@TonySpookey) January 21, 2020

This is the worst ad ever. — Living Great Gatsby (@NoleLuckNeeded) January 21, 2020

No one ever told me you could drink during these. — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) January 21, 2020

Touché.

Related: