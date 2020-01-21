Hours before the Senate convened to begin President Trump’s impeachment trial, the National Republican Senatorial Committee put out a video showing what so many supercuts how demonstrated before: Democrats insisted that Trump would never become president, and when he shocked them by winning, they and started talking about impeachment immediately after the election.

This video is up to the moment, though, showing the “somber” Democrats smiling as they received their commemorative impeachment pens and Speaker Nancy Pelosi fist-bumping Bill Maher over getting the articles of impeachment transmitted to the Senate at last.

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Al GreenAlexandria Ocasio-CortezDonald Trumpelectionimpeachment trialMaxine WatersNRSCpartisanRashida Tlaib