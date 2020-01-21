CNN analyst and amateur clown Joe Lockhart made it clear Tuesday morning that Twitter should investigate Sen. Ted Cruz because one of his aids likely sent out a tweet while Cruz was in lockdown at the Senate impeachment trial. “Did he sneak a phone in. Is he willing to go to prison?” Lockhart asked, seriously.

For what it’s worth, Sen. Elizabeth Warren is on lockdown too, and her Twitter feed just sent out her new ad, and House Impeachment Manager Adam Schiff has been tweeting clips of himself from PBS NewsHour all day while speaking on the floor. Better investigate them too.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made it clear while the House was sitting on the articles of impeachment that it was the job of the House to get its case together before marching it over to the Senate, but Schiff isn’t giving up until House Democrats get their way and the Senate calls witnesses.

But they think McConnell is the one who has to recuse himself.

