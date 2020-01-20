There are so, so many hot takes flying around today in the wake of the gun rights rally that took place in Richmond, Va. That tiny little video clip of demonstrators walking down the sidewalk has been particularly triggering. Did you know the massive rally wasn’t an example of exercising First Amendment rights but instead meant to fear-monger away our First Amendment rights?

That doesn’t make sense, but it’s not the hottest take we’ve seen. This might be, though, from Sarah Reese Jones, the boss at PoliticusUSA, your home for “independent, corporate-free, trustworthy and people-powered news.”

Guess she missed these racists holding up photos of the yearbook page with pro-gun control Gov. Ralph Northam either in blackface or a Klan robe. But these are the racists. And come on … which gun rights don’t extend to black people?

That our own Julio Rosas of Twitchy sister-site Townhall.

Nice pivot away from the question: Which gun rights don’t apply to blacks?

