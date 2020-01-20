The thing about the public schedule that the White House puts out is that is doesn’t necessarily include every single thing the president is doing that day. A few blue-checks noticed that President Trump had nothing on the public schedule for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and of course assumed he was ignoring it altogether. He and Vice President Pence did pay a visit to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, though:

But it wasn’t on the schedule!

Of course, the response will be that he only visited the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, to those who will even admit he went. Most seemed to think he’d be at the “Klan rally” in Virginia.

