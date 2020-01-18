Axios is reporting that President Trump this week said “during an impromptu call on speakerphone in an Oval Office meeting” with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar that he “should never have done that f***ing vaping thing.”

New: President Trump told his health secretary yesterday "I should never have done that f***ing vaping thing" during an impromptu call on speakerphone in an Oval Office meeting. w @caitlinnowens https://t.co/dhxQyfcXT2 — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) January 17, 2020

A lot of people are saying he should blame his wife Melania for pushing for a ban on vaping. We have to admit we were surprised when the president got involved, especially when investigators found it was the use of illegal, generic “dank vapes” infused with THC that was the cause of deaths and illnesses related to vaping, and a lot of former cigarette smokers made it known that vaping helped ween them off of cigarettes.

Agreed, bro. It was flippin stupid. https://t.co/cYTXC4QiLC — Renna Two Scoopz (@RennaW) January 18, 2020

He's right! Honestly can't understand who thought that was a good idea. https://t.co/SmjOjC2eTP — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) January 18, 2020

The funny part? Trump is right. The Feds should have stayed out of it. https://t.co/qQTTGtIwGs — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 18, 2020

His wife was concerned. I get it. — Jody Taylor (@JodyTaylor10) January 18, 2020

Maybe it's just me but perhaps the federal government shouldn't have so much power that it can destroy and industry and limit people's freedoms on the whim of one person. https://t.co/eKFUk3OpDi — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) January 18, 2020

If only our government had a deliberative body for setting policies instead of one guy shooting from the hip. — Unwilling Pat (@PatMcPSU) January 18, 2020

Broken clocks and blind squirrels, eh? https://t.co/0CVPSBjNlW — Arthur Boreman Once Held His Breath for 30 Seconds (@ArthurBoreman) January 17, 2020

President Trump is absolutely correct. I applaud him for how he handled the situation but he never should have been advised that it was a smart issue to attempt to address. https://t.co/qsjtwgiGZj — Paul Blair (@gopaulblair) January 17, 2020

I think a lot of people probably feel this way https://t.co/9PrgA30fJv — Emma Derr (@emma_derr_) January 18, 2020

Here’s Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.) vaping during a committee meeting about banning vaping on airplanes … good times.

True, he never should have. — varyar (@varyarpol) January 17, 2020

If this is accurate, he is right. I respect the fact that he is willing to recognize that he made a mistake. — Peter Parker (@PPahkah) January 18, 2020

Wait…did Trump just admit he made a mistake at something? — Dana (@DLP0205) January 17, 2020

And another thing …

not the point, but honestly impressed that trump manages not to swear a ton in public while supposedly doing it a bunch in private. as a person who, um, struggles with this. https://t.co/1LEJE1njOy — Emily Stewart (@EmilyStewartM) January 17, 2020

