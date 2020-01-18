We hate to admit it but it’s true: the very first Women’s March back in 2017, that organizers insisted wasn’t about Donald Trump winning the election, drew millions of people around the world who were angry because Trump won the election.

We’ll also admit that we honestly had no clue the Women’s March was happening again on Saturday until we saw it trending. The crowds are a lot smaller, but some women and men have saved their pink pussy hats and are out in the streets protesting Trump as well as pro-life legislators.

Donning their iconic pink knit pussyhats, women and their allies are gathering Saturday across the United States for the fourth annual Women's March https://t.co/pTe0lztUZC — CNN (@CNN) January 18, 2020

I’m so proud to stand with everyone marching for women today in New York and around the country. Together we fight for all!#WomensMarch2020 pic.twitter.com/bwC56ajORV — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 18, 2020

Three years of marching, training, organizing, and building power – it’s all been leading up to this. #WomensMarch2020 #WomenRising pic.twitter.com/mfW9dAvsFO — Women's March (@womensmarch) January 18, 2020

Leading up to what, exactly? What is the "this" you speak of? — Wie Bitte? (@WieBitte3) January 18, 2020

Leading up to… another march? — Andrew (@The_Munz) January 18, 2020

And only 2 years of blatant antisemitism… pic.twitter.com/37zkBbCOEq — 🕊ᴘIɹᴏʍ ᴜʍᴏᴘ ǝᴘᴉꜱd∩🕊 (@r_upside) January 18, 2020

Even Alyssa Milano checked out of the Women’s March over the blatant anti-Semitism at the movement’s core right from Day 1.

Today, millions of women, non-binary folks, and allies are marching with a clear message to Trump and his enablers: November is coming, and there will be a reckoning.#WomensMarch2020 — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) January 18, 2020

I think you mean Marxists and their allies. A good half of all women will be completely unwelcome at the event. — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerr1873) January 18, 2020

Pro-life women’s groups were disinvited from the first march, so it’s clearly not open to all women.

Based on comments made by women who are planning to march, just a pro-abortion, anti-Trump (more accurately, anti-men), leftist movement to promote socialism and the destruction of America. — Laura Corriss (@LauraCorriss) January 18, 2020

What an embarrassment to the world! They do not represent the majority of American women. They are tacky and trashy!! — Kristalee (@carsner0610) January 18, 2020

They hell ain’t marching for me! I march at the beat of my own drum, so far I haven’t met any idiots dumb enough to dare! — K M A♥ (@Stuck2U) January 18, 2020

Christ. Another day of #WomensMarch2020 in USA. Chubby women competing to see who can be the ugliest holding signs about their vaginas. — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) January 18, 2020

Thanks to cable news I did not even hear about this until now — getreal (@citycntrybeach) January 18, 2020

"Building power". YES! You are correct. This whole "movement" is about power, not equality. You already have equality. Thanks for finally admitting the truth. — Andre Gonya (@AndreGonya) January 18, 2020

Can someone please explain to me who is exactly trying to silence American women? #WomensMarch2020 — The 🐰 FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 18, 2020

Marching & Marching for rights they already have. They're just too stupid to know the facts. — Trump is my President (@nocandodo) January 18, 2020

What rights don't you have? — Ebullient🇺🇸Deplorable (@EbullientDeplo1) January 18, 2020

So what does this march do that we haven’t done already? Women have just as much freedom and power as anyone else in America. I just don’t see the point in these marches anymore. — Trevor Sode (@cuckslayer9) January 18, 2020

The reality is that these marches have little effect these days. Nobody takes them seriously. A bunch of wackos marching with mass produced signs for a day doesn't carry a lot of weight. The results of the 2020 election are already written. But if it makes you feel better, great — The Real John Galt (@the_galt) January 18, 2020

#FreakShow The most privileged educated powerful and free women on earth marching around whining about it!! #Pathetic…..help women who are really oppressed…take your march to Iran! — Marie Elana (@marie022704) January 18, 2020

It is time for #WomensMarch2020. Where women march for rights they already have. The bravery. Want to be brave? March in Iran. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) January 18, 2020

How’s the march going in Iran? — suefromCanada (@suefromCanada) January 18, 2020

We just arrived in Tehran for the march. It’s really strange no one is here, and the people look pissed. Maybe I should take off my “pussy hat” and @donlemon should put his gay pride flag away. Where is the @Starbucks we are meeting at? #WomensMarch2020 @cnnbrk @BBCWorld pic.twitter.com/v7NKttvh7E — Mr. Bubbles (@3Bubbles242424) January 18, 2020

So if a Democrat wins in 2020, and absolutely nothing changes for women supposedly, will you all still have these dog and pony shows? — MWK (@32hip) January 18, 2020

Will Madonna wish to blow up the WH again? — 🇺🇸Slim🇮🇹( Text TRUMP 88022 ) (@RealSlimDiesel) January 18, 2020

NowThis News was on hand to capture women in Washington, D.C. singing the global feminist anthem, “A Rapist in Your Path.”

‘The patriarchy is our judge that imprisons us at birth.’ — Protesters gathered to perform the global feminist anthem ‘A Rapist in Your Path’ during the 2020 Women’s March in Washington, D.C.. The song was first written and performed during national protests in Chile last year. pic.twitter.com/MlkZZIcpLj — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 18, 2020

So the cops, the judges, and the president are the rapists? As well as the whole system? Makes you think.

The fall of the west — Diego Brando (@DiegoBrandosbr) January 18, 2020

And sane Americans go about their Saturday at ease knowing all the crazies are in DC in front of a camera — Ron Woods (@ronjwoods) January 18, 2020

Calm down, rich, white, middle aged, coastal property owning, land Rover driving, double macchiato soy no whip no foam, Apple iPhone 11, husband who wears slippers and drives a riding lawn mower, two kids who hate their parents and just TikTok all day, one dog ladies. Trump wins — owa-tagoo-siam (@sfewp) January 18, 2020

Related: