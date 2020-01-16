Despite Congress devoting about 90 percent of its energy to President Trump’s impeachment, they actually did get some other business done. The Senate passed the USMCA trade agreement and sent it to Trump for his signature. There’d be more coverage if it didn’t interfere with the impeachment party and Rachel Maddow’s Lev Parnas nonsense and if it weren’t frankly a big win for the president.

BREAKING: The Senate just passed the USMCA. Next stop: @POTUS’s desk for his signature. I’m grateful to the President for prioritizing this deal and delivering on this major promise. It’s a big win for Kentucky and for American families in all 50 states. pic.twitter.com/vgabr9QxDN — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) January 16, 2020

Great to hear the U.S. Senate passed the #USCMA today. This trade deal is vital to the future of Iowa farmers, businesses & families. Whether it’s value-added agriculture, manufacturing, or the financial sector, it’s clear the USMCA is a win-win for Iowans. — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate (@IowaSOS) January 16, 2020

Nobody makes trade deals like @realDonaldTrump. #USCMA: 176,000 jobs, $68.2 billion to the U.S. economy, and wage growth Phase One trade deal with China: an additional $200 BILLION in US goods purchased American farmers and manufacturers are winning again! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) January 15, 2020

Sen. Chuck Schumer voted no on the trade deal, and he explained in a statement that it had everything to do with the agreement not being some sort of climate change treaty.

Despite the improvements Democrats secured to better protect workers: I am voting against USMCA. Because it doesn't address climate change, the greatest threat facing our planet. pic.twitter.com/WxyRpcH2pZ — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 16, 2020

As long as the Democrats want to campaign on climate change rather than jobs and the economy, we’re not going to stop them.

Wouldn't have guessed Schumer would be a no vote on USMCA. Gillibrand too. https://t.co/CbDrTjRqey — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) January 16, 2020

Schumer running scared of @AOC. — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) January 16, 2020

They all are.

I like how the Democrats find ways of not voting for what they say they support by using other platforms they support. — Micah Pokorney (@MicahPokorney) January 16, 2020

Virtue signaling disguised as grandstanding. — Flightmaster (@Flightmasterone) January 16, 2020

They are hacks — Mike_S (@Michael19661985) January 16, 2020

The all-purpose excuse. I'm not eating these brussel sprouts because doing so does nothing to address climate change. — In War, Resolution. (@inwarresolution) January 16, 2020

Then they must want a full trade embargo on China and India? — Joseph (@Jegjrjoepa) January 16, 2020

Schumer's a joke. — I Hate The Media 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) January 16, 2020

Wha???? He is usually so supportive of the President. — DX (@DX73201556) January 16, 2020

When the heck did the Democrat party become anti-worker. This is hilarious. — Rickroy (@RickroyMcCroy) January 16, 2020

What an idiot. I can hardly wait to vote. — Steve Marsac (@MarsacSteve) January 16, 2020

Just another excuse to work against our President! What are you going to do next to divide people! You need to be voted out! You are a tired old man — cactusmama (@azmidji) January 16, 2020

Because I’ll do anything to keep #POTUS from winning…#KAG — Michael Kilby 🇺🇸🔥⚾️🚒🚑👨‍🚒 (@kilby_370) January 16, 2020

USMCA will create almost 200 thousand new jobs. Democrats would rather see America lose than give trump a win sad. We must vote out all Democrats next election — wesley champagne (@ChampagneWesle) January 16, 2020

Schumer just put the Climate Change Conspiracy before the American workers. This tells you everything you need to know about Chuck and his band of anti-American Democrats. — Kirk Smith 🇺🇸 – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@SavingAmerica4U) January 16, 2020

Ok, no one cares Chuck. I vote against you every time and it means nothing. It will pass, so welcome to the club of “Your vote means nothing” — The Independent (@iamarebel17) January 16, 2020

Never thought I'd see the day Chuck Schumer voted to the left of Elizabeth Warren — International Assassin (@ricleal) January 16, 2020

It's the president's USMCA and it will pass without you, Cryin' Chuck. — Covfefe2020 (@covfefe2020Q) January 16, 2020

Nice job keeping that 100% "wrong about everything" streak alive. 😆 — Planet Common Sense (@GlenPCS) January 16, 2020

