Despite Congress devoting about 90 percent of its energy to President Trump’s impeachment, they actually did get some other business done. The Senate passed the USMCA trade agreement and sent it to Trump for his signature. There’d be more coverage if it didn’t interfere with the impeachment party and Rachel Maddow’s Lev Parnas nonsense and if it weren’t frankly a big win for the president.

Sen. Chuck Schumer voted no on the trade deal, and he explained in a statement that it had everything to do with the agreement not being some sort of climate change treaty.

As long as the Democrats want to campaign on climate change rather than jobs and the economy, we’re not going to stop them.

They all are.

