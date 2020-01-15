The ongoing saga of whether or not Bernie Sanders told Elizabeth Warren that he didn’t think a woman could win the presidency has been very entertaining, and we wondered if it would come up at Tuesday night’s debate. It did, and CNN’s moderator concluded that Warren was telling the truth (for once) — but what viewers didn’t see was Sanders and Warren mixing it up after the debate over who called whom a liar.

This is better than the whole two-hour snoozefest that was the debate proper:

Warren: “I think you called me a liar on national TV” "What?" Sanders responded. "I think you called me a liar on national TV. "You know, let's not do it right now. If you want to have that discussion, we'll have that discussion…You called me a liar!” pic.twitter.com/PGQBOmhtal — Marcus Baram (@mbaram) January 16, 2020

And here’s the enhanced version courtesy of Dave Rubin:

Hilarious!! That music can be funny played over almost anything, but THIS is GOLD!! Thanks for the laughs @SenSanders and @SenWarren You guys truly are comedy gold with your "person of color" and your "anti-capitalism" routines!! Real laugh riots!🤣😂😅😄 — MAGAM (@mrarbuckle33) January 16, 2020

Wokeness signaling coming full circle to smack them right in the face. They deserve it. — John Cheney (@AOCsIQ) January 16, 2020

The funniest part about this is the total lack of self awareness and the awkward personal space violation committed by social misfit Steyer. Sheesh — Darius Henriquez (@DariusHenriquez) January 16, 2020

Good God, Elizabeth Warren is so unlikable. — Chris Bustin (@ChrisBustin13) January 16, 2020

this is good — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 16, 2020

100% Guarantee that she KNEW this was recorded and would be re-broadcast. Nice work Liz and CNN!!! — Ratio Strain (@bonestock51) January 16, 2020

It legit felt so staged — MrDascoli (@dascoli83) January 16, 2020

Listen how she repeats it. Voice inflections are all identical both times. Rehearsed as I'll get out. If that was natural no way its repeated with the same wording, rhythm and inflection notes. As if its needs to be pointed out. Its such a juvenile attempt at sniping as ever. — ForTheTweets (@PostTweeter) January 16, 2020

Whose voice is more annoying..? I think Bernie comes in first, but Liz is a very close second. — Richard (@riehllawfla) January 16, 2020

Hillary by a long shot.

Warren's going into that battle-mode that all middle-aged females hold in reserve. 'Right, I want to speak to your manager.' — Mr Malark (@Mr_Malark) January 16, 2020

Oh cry me a trail of tears, Elizabeth — No Soup for You (@JustinBauknight) January 16, 2020

What leadership. "Foreign leader, I think you were impolite when you dropped nukes on us. I dont appreciate it." — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) January 16, 2020

the bigger news should be how he blew off steyer — Thomas Jefferson *** (@TJfortrump) January 16, 2020

Steyer might have spent $100 million dollars just so he could meet Bernie. — paperjamin (@paperjamin) January 16, 2020

The real victim here is Tom Steyer. A true Fanboi moment ruined by ironic indignation. — EchoChanger (@EchoChanger) January 16, 2020

