If you like uncomfortable silences, you’ll enjoy this video of Rep. Brian Mast asking for the name of a fallen American service member that didn’t justify the Trump administration’s killing of Qasem Soleimani. After a bit of crickets chirping, Rep. Eliot Engel conceded that Mast had made his point … but Mast was still waiting for that name.

.@RepBrianMast asks for name of fallen service member that doesn't justify Soleimani killing: "I will sit here and wait…" [silence] .@RepEliotEngel: "Thank you, Mr. Mast, I think you've made you're point…" Rep. Mast: "Mr. Chairman, I have not yielded back my time." pic.twitter.com/V5dagi54QD — CSPAN (@cspan) January 14, 2020

It’s funny because I thought it was Nadler getting taught respect but instead it was Engel. — 50ARMS (@50Arms) January 14, 2020

Brutally effective! — Kimberly Fultz (@kimmiefultz) January 14, 2020

What a boss. — Joseph Bonner (Bubba) (@Bubba_JoeBonner) January 14, 2020

Thats how you shut down the left and their nonsense — CaffeinatedMan (@CaffeineMan711) January 14, 2020

Brilliant Mr. Mast! Keep exposing the wickedness of the Communist Democrat Party! God bless! — ChristianDevotionals (@stack45ny2) January 14, 2020

Did the Democrats end the War on Terror? Didn't think so. This guy was a terrorist doing terrorist things in another country other than his own with 600+ confirmed kills. If he had been anywhere planning an attack…He needed to be off the playing field. And now he is. — David Zink (@dzink_OK) January 14, 2020

Love it! God bless America! This president is not to be played with. God bless the service men. — Trudy (@trudy_lecein) January 14, 2020

Exactly, 11 Iranian backed militia attacks in 2 months. Insane anyone thinks we can't defend ourselves. — who (@whoeatsbacon) January 14, 2020

Thank you Mr Mast. How dare they try to cut your time. — Regina43 (@JPoisal) January 14, 2020

Awesome. And moving. Thank you @RepBrianMast and @cspan for the clip and posting! — Debbie Flanigan (@DebFlanigan) January 14, 2020

well played — Richard Patriarchy (@RichardPatriar2) January 14, 2020

The silence is deafening. — Nunyabizness (@Normaki59964998) January 14, 2020

Best 3 minutes and 35 seconds of my day! They should be ashamed but immoral people have no shame! Thank you Mr. Mast and God bless you and all those who have served and continue to serve our country. #DemocratsAreDestroyingAmerica — Sheri minella (@sheri_minella) January 14, 2020

This is one of OUR veterans who has EARNED the right by not only losing BOTH of his legs in COMBAT but also as a representative. The DISRESPECT shown to him not only ANGERS me but PROVES to me the Democrats have NO business in Congress. #Propaganda #IranvsUSA — Kate C⭐️⭐️⭐️ text TRUMP to 88022 (@katgrneyes) January 14, 2020

Gangster shit!!!!! Mic drop. — BIGLY (@beb1642) January 14, 2020

Related: