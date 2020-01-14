House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy made an appearance on Fox News in which he suggested that one reason Speaker Nancy Pelosi might be sitting on the articles of impeachment is to hamstring some of the senators running for president, such as Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. They’ll be stuck in an impeachment trial and possibly miss the Iowa caucuses while others, like Joe Biden, will be free to campaign.

Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, Drew Hammill, would like the public to believe that impeachment, especially this impeachment, has nothing to do with politics or the presidential race. Well, it certainly does have something to do with President Trump’s run for re-election — and it seems to be giving him a boost.

Impeachment has nothing to do with politics or the presidential race. As usual, the Minority Leader has no idea what he’s talking about. https://t.co/XSuQ517a7K — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) January 14, 2020

Impeachment has nothing to do with politics? pic.twitter.com/yEBC5H2rCF — Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) January 14, 2020

Impeachment is a POLITICAL process, not a legal proceeding. Pick a narrative and stick with it. — Brandon Garrett (@BatDaddyOfThree) January 14, 2020

"Impeachment has nothing to do with politics or the presidential race." In theory, it shouldn't. However, being used against Trump, it's nothing more than political weaponry, and everyone not shilling for their candidate can see that. — s0ur lem0ns (@KrexPershing) January 14, 2020

You might want to stand back and see what the actions to date have been… it is an entirely political process. The founders expected it could be partisan driven… much like the current impeachment.https://t.co/gVIGgsWEIe — Beware of Doug (@dg_phelps) January 14, 2020

Why else would Pelosi hold the articles to seemingly no effect? — Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) January 14, 2020

if that were the case your Speaker would either a) not rushed the House case, or b) not have held onto the articles. She demonstrated this isn't urgent nor important — BOS Fan in PA (@HTownForan) January 14, 2020

It’s totally politics. Damn man, we’re not stupid pic.twitter.com/IFqRV7U9du — Celeste (@CelesteHerget) January 14, 2020

I was told impeachment is a political, not legal, process — PAWGliacci (@strzokdeez) January 14, 2020

So, when you guys want to trample the rights of the accused, impeachment is a political not legal process but when you hand it to the Senate it becomes, what exactly? — John B (@jbee193) January 14, 2020

If impeachment isn't political, then why is it handled by the branch of government that is most political? — Lenny Briscoe (@onekayeighty) January 14, 2020

Good thing you haven't been yapping about looking for a reason to impeach since the moment he won. https://t.co/62qjbjQfFn — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) January 14, 2020

It has nothing to do with politics, only with upholding the Constitution. That’s why the Democrats have treated the whole thing in such a solemn and prayerful manner — and have been talking about it since the election.

