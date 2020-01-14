As Twitchy reported Monday night, Elizabeth Warren issued a statement essentially confirming that Bernie Sanders did indeed tell her in a 2018 meeting that he disagreed when she said a woman could win the presidency. Pretty much every Sanders supporter believes Warren is lying — not for the first time — and Democrats even got the #RefundWarren hashtag to trend, urging donors to ask for their money back.

Now, Philip Wegmann of Real Clear Politics is saying that an Obama alumnus believes that everything is fair play after that incident.

Obama alum on the fallout of the Warren-Sanders War ahead of tonight's debate: "The native American controversy is now fair play." — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) January 14, 2020

The immediate winner of the Warren-Sanders flare up? @BernieSanders. The ultimate winner? @JoeBiden. "It was essentially a suicide bomb," the alum says of @ewarren's decision to double down on the "a woman can't win" allegations. — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) January 14, 2020

We knew if we waiting long enough all of the kumbaya good-will among candidates would give way to good old-fashioned backstabbing. We know President Trump would call her Pocahontas on the debate stage were she nominated, but will Sanders bring up her fake Native American ancestry now that it’s on the table?

it always was. — Lisa – 🧠 Conservationist (@Lisa_from_SoCal) January 14, 2020

it always was and was always gonna be used closer to the actual primaries if warren was a serious contender — Johnny Whitewater (@jwhitewater) January 14, 2020

Drag her 😹 — Mister McQ (@MileHighMcQ) January 14, 2020

Bernie doesnt have a kill shot in him metaphorically speaking… — Phizzy51 (@Phizzy51) January 14, 2020

Of course it's fair play, but Bernie himself shouldn't touch it. He doesn't need to. He should leave it to the surrogates. — The Mighty Dud Bolt (@mightydudbolt) January 14, 2020

More popcorn please! This movie plot thickens. — Ostap Bender (@Brestav) January 14, 2020

Why does Bernie hate squaws? — mesquito (@mesquito84) January 14, 2020

Elizabeth Warren is a renowned liar. There are no topics on which she hasn't told multiple major lies.

All politicians lie. It's merely a question of extent and purpose. — PJ Boyle (@PJforAmerica) January 14, 2020

I have a feeling her lie detector test would be a bigger failure than her DNA test. — PABLO S. QUESADA (@FLCORPORATELAW) January 14, 2020

Gonna be fun — Johnny kiz (@Johnnykiz_) January 14, 2020

Smoke-um peace pipe — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) January 14, 2020

I think they should smoke a peace pipe. — brent mohrman (@motrbotr) January 14, 2020

I would smoke a peace pipe with Bernie. In a million years, I'd never vote for him. but I'd smoke with him. — Ed Petyak (@EdPetyak) January 14, 2020

This whole thing was a big strategic error. Warren needs to bury the hatchet. https://t.co/FbiLDxW7lk — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 14, 2020

You mean the tomahawk. Bury the tomahawk. — Baizuo Yuppie (@GBaizuo) January 14, 2020

No, please run with it to the end. I want to see this shit show play all the way out. The queen of unforced errors — Robert B (@Spareski72) January 14, 2020

The 2020 race is getting ugly and we’re here for it.

Related: