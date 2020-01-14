House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday morning seemed to believe that all of Congress, both Republicans and Democrats, could come together to pass a resolution condemning Iran for shooting down a passenger jet and expressing support for the Iranian protesters in the streets.

All of Congress can support a common-sense resolution that:

1️⃣ Condemns the government of Iran for shooting down a Ukrainian plane

2️⃣ Expresses unequivocal support for Iranian protesters

3️⃣ Calls on Iranian regime to not use force against its own peoplehttps://t.co/XafKDIVafr — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) January 14, 2020

You’d think that would be an easy one, but Democrats refused to bring it to a vote.

House Democrats blocked @GOPLeader's resolution in support of the Iran protesters. I applaud Leader McCarthy for trying to bring Republicans and Democrats together on this. Supporting a resolution so basic shouldn't be this difficult. The House is better than this. — Rep. Vicky Hartzler (@RepHartzler) January 14, 2020

House Democrats just blocked @GOPLeader's resolution to stand behind Iranian protesters who are protesting a regime that chants 'Death to America.' These people are fighting for freedom and risking their lives in the process. They need our support. — Rep. Doug LaMalfa (@RepLaMalfa) January 14, 2020

This is #Iran right now. Meanwhile, House Democrats just blocked @GOPLeader’s resolution supporting the Iran protesters, who are currently being beaten for demanding justice & freedom from tyranny. These protesters deserve our support. We stand with you!pic.twitter.com/f7mx0487WB — Rep. Michael Waltz (@RepMichaelWaltz) January 14, 2020

.@GOPLeader wanted the House to pass a resolution showing support for the Iranian protesters. "Non-political, just standing with them!" Democrats didn't call the vote. I ask if America is safer with Soleimani dead. "Ask the 600 Gold Star families. Of course, we're safer!" pic.twitter.com/4lykQTtQym — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) January 15, 2020

What a disappointment —Democrats just blocked a vote on a resolution supporting the Iranian protestors. This is not the time for partisan politics. This should be a time for the US Congress to speak with one voice to condemn an Iranian regime that kills its own people. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) January 14, 2020

Rep. Dan Crenshaw asks how this could possibly be seen as a partisan issue.

How is this partisan? How is this even a question? When did we begin questioning the role of America as a beacon of freedom and hope? Support the people of Iran. Period.#FreeIran https://t.co/tEeEpIYnV3 — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) January 14, 2020

Well, when you have a political party that wants the USA to suffer under the same iron-fisted, "do what we say or else" rule that Iran has for 40 years, the Democrat position kind of makes sense. — KarenW (@kjwill1229) January 14, 2020

This is a no brainer. Between blocking support of peaceful protest and blocking recognition of the personnel involved in the strike on Soleimani, how does anyone think the Dems have anything other than anti-Trump on their agenda? — David Rooks (@Maximura01) January 14, 2020

It's called Trump *Derangement* Syndrome for a reason. — Filter Status 🔴 (@victorlams) January 14, 2020

In the 1960’s when we let the leftists overrun our educational systems, which they use at every level to indoctrinate our youth with their hatred of our country. — LTC(R)_PHC (@Screaming_Eagle) January 14, 2020

The same way Democrats will not support Iranians fighting for their freedom is exactly what they will do if they ever regain power take away Americans freedom. — ron (@regularguy1313) January 14, 2020

Socialists agenda is to vote down everything they don't come up with by themselves. It's a worldwide phenomenon. — Wolfgang Demski for 🗽 and a healthy world. (@WolfgangDemski) January 14, 2020

Americans support the Iranian people in their struggle against state oppression. Democrats support the Iranian state and hope to follow their model only with a unique liberal twist. — PJ (@JoeSocialCat) January 14, 2020

Guess that pic Trump retweeted was spot on. — 🇺🇸 BCarazzo 🇺🇸 (@BCarazzo) January 14, 2020

It has to fit the narrative….tell @SpeakerPelosi it’s her idea so we can help the Iranian People who have been oppressed,tortured & killed by the Terrorist Iranian Regime! — CRB (@Winnie5060) January 14, 2020

At this point, literally everything is partisan to nearly everyone in DC.

Anything a Dem says the Reps will bash and vice versa.

If they can gain the political capital for it, they will trash it. — Roger C (@floplag) January 14, 2020

They will NEVER SUPPORT FREEDOM. — JillJ (@JillJ7854) January 14, 2020

Doesn't matter what the issue, if it gives Trump a win, the Dems are against it! — Lightload (@Lightload1) January 14, 2020

It's partisan because democrats don't believe in individual freedom and liberty. #Demsaretyrants — rsbfromnc (@rsbfromnc) January 15, 2020

It should prove to all, that the Dems are deeply invested in the terror regime that runs Iran. — #MAGAveteran (@_Yahislove_) January 15, 2020

Speaking of, you can’t seem to shut up John Kerry now, seeing as he’s writing op-eds for the New York Times and appearing on cable shows to mourn his precious Iran deal.

Sorry, you’re on your own:

#IranProtests continue in campuses of universities into the 4th night this month; here's in University of Tehran & Art University of Karaj, today, where students chant: "my hands are empty, put your batons away"; & shouting "shameless" at security forces.pic.twitter.com/K158ev8zeK — Hadi Nili (@HadiNili) January 15, 2020

