House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday morning seemed to believe that all of Congress, both Republicans and Democrats, could come together to pass a resolution condemning Iran for shooting down a passenger jet and expressing support for the Iranian protesters in the streets.

You’d think that would be an easy one, but Democrats refused to bring it to a vote.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw asks how this could possibly be seen as a partisan issue.

Speaking of, you can’t seem to shut up John Kerry now, seeing as he’s writing op-eds for the New York Times and appearing on cable shows to mourn his precious Iran deal.

Sorry, you’re on your own:

