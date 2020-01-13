We guess this is breaking news for those who didn’t remember that Sen. Cory Booker was still running for president in 2020. On Monday, Booker announced that he was suspending his campaign. Black senators just can’t catch a break with Democratic voters this time around.

Booker tweeted the news earlier Monday:

Booker tweeted that at 11 a.m., and it only took 13 minutes for President Trump to troll him mercilessly.

Yeah, dream on.

On the other hand, we got an “I love you” to girlfriend and potential first lady Rosario Dawson.

We’ll be glad the happy couple will have more time to spend together, but Breitbart and others are reporting that the “urgent business of impeachment” keeping him in Washington was a factor in his dropping out. So, are Democrats saying that impeachment is urgent again?

