On Friday, the Democratic-majority Virginia General Assembly voted to implement a gun ban for the Pocahontas Building and the Capitol, effective immediately. That meant as employees arrived for work as usual Monday morning, they were met with a huge line as they had to pass through metal detectors and be patted down. Even those with concealed carry permits are prohibited from entering the buildings with a firearm.

They’re literally lined up around the block just trying to get to work.

It’s like having the TSA right outside your office, every day.

At least Virginians are voluntarily lining up at their county board meetings to demand Second Amendment Sanctuary status.

