New York Magazine correspondent Olivia Nuzzi seems to be on the Joe Biden beat in Iowa, and shared a photo of the room that would be hosting John Kerry as he continued his “We Know Joe” tour across Iowa. Who thought “We Know Joe” was a plus?

Anyway, here’s the crowd waiting for Kerry to arrive.

That looks cozy.

He noticed it too then.

To be fair, it is snowing.

It’s almost as good as having Biden there in the room:

