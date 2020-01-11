New York Magazine correspondent Olivia Nuzzi seems to be on the Joe Biden beat in Iowa, and shared a photo of the room that would be hosting John Kerry as he continued his “We Know Joe” tour across Iowa. Who thought “We Know Joe” was a plus?

Anyway, here’s the crowd waiting for Kerry to arrive.

Waiting for John Kerry on this snowy evening in Clinton, Iowa. pic.twitter.com/6WiBQ4M1nM — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) January 11, 2020

That looks cozy.

A staffer just entered the room and told another staffer, “Your car is blocking John Kerry.” Staffer #2 sprinted outside to address the problem. — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) January 11, 2020

Lmao John Kerry begins his remarks by saying, “What a wonderful house! Is a ghost gonna come out here?” — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) January 12, 2020

He noticed it too then.

Looks like the viewing room in a funeral parlor. — Brian (@briank1422) January 11, 2020

Looks like a funeral home — Fass Selections (Blockchain Spätburgunder) 🍁🍂🦃 (@FassSelections) January 11, 2020

Looks like a wake — Dennis H. (@dentrev1) January 11, 2020

Whose funeral? — BernieSquad Virginia (@HillHuckle) January 12, 2020

I hope he gives a poetic eulogy. — Jeff Falvey (@jsfalvey16) January 11, 2020

Kerry delivers the eulogy for Biden's campaign to his almost dozen supporters — Douglas V (@dugpol) January 11, 2020

Bleak House — Jerry Saltz (@jerrysaltz) January 11, 2020

That's not the normal contents of the room. Those are the artifacts needed to summon John Kerry. — Silence de Vil (@Listen_Buddy) January 11, 2020

Is that the entire room? With all the seating for all the possible attendees? — The Opinionated Lab (@OpinionatedLab) January 11, 2020

They could at least have the game on for you. — BusLadyBebo🚌 (@bebogirl33) January 11, 2020

Wow, huge turnout — Not me, 1.84 million of us #NoWarOnIran (@ANTIFA_lawyer) January 12, 2020

To be fair, it is snowing.

Such a large, enthusiastic crowd. Biden certainly looks like the front-runner. — Working Class Bro (@WorkingClassBro) January 11, 2020

The enthusiasm! — Brian Cairns (@briantcairns) January 11, 2020

Dang, be careful if that crowd stampedes someone could get lightly brushed on the sleeve! — Dave *New Year, Same Old* Bledsoe (@TheHell_Podcast) January 11, 2020

Another sell out crowd for the Biden campaign. — ME_Accountant (@ME_Accountant) January 11, 2020

Is that the full crowd? — ShelterfromtheStorm (@NoamanB) January 11, 2020

Now this is just plain funny. — Rodney Glasspoole 🌹 (@glasspooler) January 11, 2020

Average age is what ….65 — Rodney Glasspoole 🌹 (@glasspooler) January 11, 2020

This looks like same enthusiasm I remember as when Kerry ran in 2004 — Victoria Bruce (@VictoriaLBruce) January 12, 2020

This is an artwork, this picture — Jennifer Kaal (@jenniferkaal) January 12, 2020

Wonder if they are gonna sit down at the ole piano and knock out a few. Where’s James Taylor when you need him. — Dave Whitman (@DaveWhitman) January 11, 2020

Keep us posted on how many people show up to this event. Maybe with the hashtag #ClintonBodyCount or something? — stanned by your man (@SemanaDeTiburon) January 11, 2020

It’s almost as good as having Biden there in the room:

Just like Joe Biden, John Kerry has a habit of saying “no joke!” while talking about something that nobody would think was a joke. Is this a generational thing? — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) January 12, 2020