Ben Rhodes never stopped tweeting, but he’s really had to ramp things up these last few days seeing how his “deal partner” Iran has killed an American contractor, attacked a U.S. embassy, and shot down a passenger airliner.

His definition of “war” seems about as vague as the definition of “peace” when used in the context, “Barack Obama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.” There is no war, there was no crossfire — Iran shot down that jet.

War always has unintended consequences, and most often they are bad and suffered by innocents. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) January 9, 2020

Your pals shot the plane down moron — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 10, 2020

Iran shot the plane down. Your friends did this — Alex Borgia (@AlexBorgia4) January 9, 2020

Especially when you arm the terrorists. — Ben Jammin 🇺🇸 (@xBenJamminx) January 9, 2020

Your buddies, those folks you gave money to, did this. Probably with the money you gave them. — Nickarama (@Nickarama1) January 9, 2020

So does financing the people hoping to go to war. — Douglas Karr (@douglaskarr) January 9, 2020

As a result of hardware your pallets of cash purchased, I suspect. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) January 10, 2020

You should have thought about that when you facilitated the Iran deal and the cash they used to buy those missiles. — JD Crow (@JD_Crow) January 10, 2020

So does appeasing and funding terror sponsoring regimes. — Man-Bear-Pig (@Man_Bear_Pig3) January 10, 2020

I’m sure the Israelis thought that while you armed Iran. — Katie Sullivan (@PaddyCunio) January 10, 2020

Here is Ben blaming America for Iran shooting down the plane. 👆 — Andrew Trump (@Nobodieknows) January 9, 2020

Seems Iran had a very intended consequence in mind, they just suck at basically everything. So you and they have that in common. — Oliver (@Oliver73178228) January 10, 2020

Sit. This. One. Out. — Plàya Manhattan (@PlayaManhattan) January 9, 2020

Paying off the murderous Iranian regime with pallets of cash has obvious consequences, and they are always bad & suffered by innocents. Thank goodness Pres. Trump reversed eight years of the Obama appeasement that emboldened Iran to keep waging violence. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) January 10, 2020

War? What war? — Davidson 🇺🇸 (@SorryNotaBot) January 10, 2020

What war is that … creative writer. — Jackie O'Shea (@jackieOshea25) January 10, 2020

Narrator: there is no war 🙄 — Mike (@michaeljashmore) January 9, 2020

You mean that WORLD WAR 3 that lasted 72 hours? — Koondey (@Koondey1) January 9, 2020

9 days into 2020… still not in war. — WickedWomanAZ (@dashhoofer_dev) January 10, 2020

Was war declared? Did I somehow miss this? — Elisabeth Brogan (@Bethkzoo) January 10, 2020

We are not at war. Carry on. — Hank Boggio (@VNOVA86) January 9, 2020

I'm so sorry for your loss Ben. You lost your guy in Tehran, and didn't get the war with the subsequent loss of American life you had hoped for. — Not Followed By Anyone You're Following (@some_1_el) January 9, 2020

Appeasement always has unintended consequences, and most often it is war, the consequences of which are bad and often suffered by innocents. — David Abramovitz (@sliv_the_eli) January 9, 2020

Not sure how we'd all be able to continue on without your heartfelt, enlightening tweets. Hero. — Bill (@Bb37Defnot) January 10, 2020

What's the definition of "vapid"? — John Nicholas (@JohnNic07041863) January 10, 2020

Obama is guilty of doing that. — Jimbo (@sonardude) January 10, 2020

Im proud of you as an ex-Obama administration type that you can admit this. — Multi Path Fade (@Multi_Path_Fade) January 9, 2020

Your boss bombed weddings with his fleet of flying killer robots. — That's LIEUTENANT COMMANDER Crapplefratz! (@Crapplefratz) January 10, 2020

your boss was the bomb-dropping #DroneyMcPeaceprize — Razor (@hale_razor) January 10, 2020

Harsh. But true. — MorrisOcean1 (@morris_ocean1) January 10, 2020

Like that war Obama supported in Yemen. — Luciano (@LucianoQR09) January 9, 2020

Nice work in Egypt 🇪🇬 — BigCat916 (@bigcat916) January 9, 2020

Is this your explanation for what you did in Iraq and not stopping the rise of ISIS when you had the chance? Leading to the death of thousands. — Nickarama (@Nickarama1) January 9, 2020

Like the time you destroyed Libya? — Tea Lover (@unknowncorner) January 9, 2020

True, start with Libya Ben. — A camo(papa) Who Laughs… (@camopapa0410) January 10, 2020

Tell us about Libya, Ben. — Mitch (@mitchisright) January 9, 2020

The modern slaves in Libya thank you for this tweet. — Matt (@MatthewMaryland) January 10, 2020

Like Benghazi? — Ben (@bendur6) January 10, 2020

Yeah, Benghazi was a true American tragedy. Zero should have been more careful — Kirk (👉Expert corn blaster👈 (@bridgers_kirk) January 10, 2020

Like Stevens, Smith, Woods, and Doherty. — Mick Brooks (@Mick1777007) January 10, 2020

Sometimes, ambassadors end up dead, amirite? — Whatevs, 2 (@joesichspach) January 9, 2020

You should be sitting out all foreign policy twitter — GorillaHeadphones (@GorillaHeadpho1) January 10, 2020

Be sure to check out Rhodes’ next foreign policy podcast for equally deep thoughts.

