As Twitchy reported Wednesday, President Trump announced new sanctions on Iran, which displeased Rep. Ilhan Omar, who considers sanctions “economic warfare.” A lot of people wondered how Omar could support sanctions against Israel, then, and not Iran. Fortunately, Julio Rosas of Twitchy sister-site Townhall was able to ask Omar himself, and she explained how the two scenarios are “very different.”

She does know the “S” in BDS stands for sanctions, right? How is that “by the people”?

And she’ll be re-elected.

