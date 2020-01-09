No, it’s not at all surprising that a gun-grabbing organization like Moms Demand Action, part of Michael Bloomberg’s Everytown for Gun Safety, is opposed to Second Amendment sanctuaries, which are modeled on sanctuary cities: If the state legislature passes something like gun confiscation, law enforcement is free to look the other way, just like sanctuary cities refuse to cooperate with ICE to harbor illegal aliens.

As Twitchy reported Monday, a huge overflow crowd showed up at the Virginia Beach council meeting, where 90 people signed up to speak, the vast majority in favor of making Virginia Beach a Second Amendment sanctuary. They succeeded, with the council voting 6-4 to declare itself a Second Amendment Constitutional City.

Americans have a constitutional right to keep and bear arms, and in this case (and many others in Virginia), the democratic will of the people was to declare the city a gun sanctuary, so what’s the problem?

Gun-control group Moms Demand Action weighs in on the Second Amendment sanctuary movement in Virginia -> https://t.co/wClYz7m9JA — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) January 9, 2020

These resolutions are dangerous attempts to defy the democratic will of the people. Not only do most Virginians and Americans support background check and red flag laws, but these laws have already been ruled constitutional and are proven to save lives. https://t.co/6ybJC7EFrd — Moms Demand Action (@MomsDemand) January 9, 2020

Keep telling yourself that… — GWible (@George_Wible) January 9, 2020

No we don’t. No they aren’t. No they don’t. — Chris Johnson (@bubcj9) January 9, 2020

Claim: "Most Virginians"

Truth: 91 of 95 counties have declared themselves Sanctuary Counties to date. Claim: "Proven to save lives"

Fact: The data on RFLs shows only a reduction in suicides and constitutionality hasn't been thoroughly tested even by lower courts yet. — Dangerous Liberty (@DangerousLiber1) January 9, 2020

The sanctuaries were created directly by "the will of the people", were they not? — Brian Reimer (@BriReimer) January 9, 2020

Looks to me like the democratic will of the people is telling you and your sugar daddy Bloomberg to shove your unconstitutional gun laws — That effort (@donnakaye2014) January 9, 2020

Did you think people wouldn't fight back — williewonka (@Leroyje37557076) January 9, 2020

The Democratic will of “some” people do not dictate changes to the Constitution that ensures the 2nd Amendment right of ALL people. You can prove something saves lives and that same things can take lives. Look at the actual facts. The numbers do not lie. — justmyhumble (@usebigears) January 9, 2020

I thought your boss’s political contributions were attempts of defying the democratic will of the people. It’s not like hundreds of people have been showing up to their local council meetings to demand gun control. — FazNo4 (@FazNo4) January 9, 2020

Now do illegal immigration sanctuary cities. — Brandon Garrett (@BatDaddyOfThree) January 9, 2020

Yet sanctuaries for illegals are totally cool. 🙄🙄🙄 — Pro Gun Virginian (@VirginiaConser8) January 9, 2020

Hey, if states and cities can do it to protect illegal immigrants, so can 2A supporters. — Ric Shuttleworth (@RicShuttleworth) January 9, 2020

Hell, 2A supporters have more of a right than those here illegally. — Ric Shuttleworth (@RicShuttleworth) January 9, 2020

It’s a shame some people have to be reminded of that.

Those red flag laws are going to get a lot of people killed. — Adeptus Archer (@ArcherMint) January 9, 2020

When Bloomberg Demands Moms and all they gave him was an awakening that has changed even the most ardent Dem voters I know. We already have background checks and your version of red flag laws is unconstitutional based.on the 5th and 14th Amendments. — Knot in the Wood (@stl_cty) January 9, 2020

Oh boohoo that people are standing up to authoritarianism. — ❌I’ve Got Grapes🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️❌ (@SwitchAtoll) January 9, 2020

The will of the people is creating these sanctuaries. There already are background checks, there is no universal, constitutional red flag law, and a number of the proposals by Democrats are blatantly unconstitutional. Why do you support illegal alien sanctuary cities? — SCUBA Guy (@MarkABurch) January 9, 2020

We live in a Constitutional Republic, not a democracy. And since when is a states people wanting their civil rights protected, "dangerous?" — James RH (@JamesRH71) January 9, 2020

So its cool to strip someone of their rights like due process and make them pay legal fees to get their property back? No knock warrants at a gun owners house when they havent broken the law is gonna kill cops and civillians defending themselves from intruders. So so stupid — Mike Litoris (@ProgressivePer4) January 9, 2020

What a load. Please cite the legal ruling that says Virgina can outright ban guns. SCOTUS literally ruled in Heller outright bans, without specific criteria, were unonstitutional. This tweet will not age well, and SCOTUS will destroy this. — Slender Man Privilege (@JamesMa18187394) January 9, 2020

But don’t forget that the Washington Post editorial board called gun sanctuaries a “fad.”

