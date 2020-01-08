A lot of gun control advocates seemed upset that a legal gun owner with a concealed weapon took out the West Freeway Church of Christ shooter in seconds before he could kill again. That a good guy with a gun stopped what could have been a mass shooting didn’t fit the narrative.

Now we’re learning that the church gunman had a previous felony gun charge in New Jersey, but that was downgraded to a low-level misdemeanor.

NJ gave Texas church gunman plea deal that wiped out gun felony https://t.co/0L1VYtP0z3

Cc @DLoesch @CamEdwards — Kevin (@kevinpost) January 8, 2020

Sergio Bichao reports for New Jersey 101.5 FM:

The gunman who killed two congregants at a Texas church last month had been charged years earlier with a felony gun offense in New Jersey, where prosecutors later downgraded the crime to a low-level misdemeanor that had nothing to do with firearms. Since the Dec. 29 shootout at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas, much has come out about Keith Thomas Kinnunen’s criminal record, which seems to follow a pattern: He would get charged with serious, sometimes violent crimes, which later were pleaded down to less-consequential offenses. … Linden police arrested Kinnunen in Sept. 12, 2016, after finding him with a 12-gauge shotgun, the same kind he used last month in the Texas church. Linden police said Kinnunen, who had been riding a bicycle near the Phillips 66 refinery, told them he was homeless and was taking photos of “interesting sites.” He was charged with unlawful possession of a rifle/shotgun, a third-degree indictable crime that in other states would be called a felony. In January 2017, he accepted a plea deal finding him guilty of criminal trespass, a low-level misdemeanor that state law classifies as a petty disorderly persons offense. … In 2012, an ex-wife in Oklahoma filed for a protective order that described him as “a violent, paranoid person with a long line of assault and battery w/ and without firearms.”

Unreal. This is exactly what I’ve said for SEVERAL YEARS now — supposedly “tough” on crime gun control states enable violent offenders to continually obtain guns because they PLEA DOWN SERIOUS CRIMINAL OFFENSES. https://t.co/vpjJzrSZJb — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 8, 2020

But but, narrative. — Dannyh00ver (@dannyh00ver) January 8, 2020

And then law-abiding gun owners get screwed over and over again by introducing new laws that they don't even enforce against violent felons and only limit those who follow the laws. — Matt Schulz (@breakonthru234) January 8, 2020

Unbelievable and the only one listening is me and anyone else that cares about our 2nd amendment. — millerhighlifr (@lmiller11111) January 8, 2020

Does that mean that we can say there is a judge in New Jersey with blood on his hands? It’s only fitting. — Ken Scoggin (@Mrkensco) January 8, 2020

It’s almost like they really aren’t serious about criminals’ use of firearms… Strange 🤔 — Beauregard (@Beaureg95095267) January 8, 2020

Yeah but, the NRA. — ⒷⒻⓁ (@bigfatlawnmower) January 8, 2020

He will, however, not commit another crime in the state of Texas. — FrankFordAV (@FrankFordAV1) January 8, 2020

