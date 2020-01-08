The Washington Post’s congressional reporter had told us Monday there’d been a “seismic shift in leverage” for Speaker Nancy Pelosi and impeachment thanks to John Bolton’s willingness to testify. By Tuesday, though, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had it “locked up,” and the question was if Bolton’s statement had emboldened Pelosi to “play hardball,” even as more and more Democrats urged her to just pass along the articles of impeachment to the Senate.

On Wednesday afternoon, McConnell tweeted what he’s been saying for a while now, but maybe some Democrats will listen: “The House Democrats’ turn is over.” The articles of impeachment allegedly held an airtight case of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, so why should the Senate call its own witnesses?

There will be no haggling with the House over Senate procedure. We will not cede our authority to try this impeachment. The House Democrats’ turn is over. The Senate has made its decision. This is for the Senate, and the Senate only, to decide. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) January 8, 2020

Poor Nancy never had a chance against Mitch. Glad to see some sanity being restored to politics. — GBR (@GBR_fr) January 8, 2020

Stay strong, Senator! Thank you for your leadership!! — Pansy Edwards (@AileenPansy) January 8, 2020

Amen! Great job sticking to your guns! 👊🏼💪🏼 — Toni Sprandel (@chiefrita) January 8, 2020

Stand strong. The House did their part. Time for them to take a seat! — Keep Looking Up (@KeepLookingUp6) January 8, 2020

but i was told speaker pelosi had some secret leverage here https://t.co/PV5nvtqtVR — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) January 8, 2020

Yep. Nancy has no cards. — John Schwartz (@john_schwartz) January 8, 2020

They don't even name an actual high crime or misdemeanor in the articles. Please just dismiss ASAP and stop wasting tax payer money on this BS. — Double D (@DoubleD2k15) January 8, 2020

Stand your ground, Mitch – excellent !! America supports you. 🌟🇺🇸 — Renée Orander (@RedRen710) January 8, 2020

Way to go Mitch! Thanks for standing strong! 👍 — Jessie J 🇺🇸 (@cashsmama08) January 8, 2020

You rock Mitch! — Andy B. (@ATBinSD92) January 8, 2020

Thank you Leader McConnell!

It’s time for the nation to move on from this democrat party impeachment lie – — Col. Ben Bannister (@ColBannister) January 8, 2020

Like a BOSS!😎 — American Patriot Princess👑✝️🇺🇸 (@PatriotSoul45) January 8, 2020

Stand strong — Lisa B (@Lisabcajunlady) January 8, 2020

Keep up the good work!! — Scott Atkins 💯 (@ScottFantasy) January 8, 2020

Boom. Get it done. 🇺🇸 — MJ 🇺🇸 (@magaerikaxo) January 8, 2020

Impeachment was a joke. Change the rules and dismiss if she doesn't transmit them. I'm beginning to think Dems don't want a trial, even if they do call witnesses. Pelosi knows Trump didn't do anything. It's comical at this point. — Annie Elizabeth (@Annie_with3) January 8, 2020

It's the Senate rules now. Period. End of debate and discussion. — Hans Giesholt (@DWDrummer13) January 8, 2020

Thanks Mitch for standing strong! — 🚨 72GirlLee 🚨 (@lapdMO) January 8, 2020

The GOP has finally found a spine.

Thank God — Thank You President Trump #GOAT (@dmill1289) January 8, 2020

Thank you. Do not let Pelosi continue the sham House Hearings and bogus articles in the Senate. As Marco said, the Senate should take what the House voted on and address that only. If they have confidence in that impeachment, they should not be trying to change Senate handling — Bruce A. Cregger (@BruceACregger) January 8, 2020

His name is Merrill Garland…

Do not speak to me about the fairness of your procedures. — Michael F Ozaki MD (@brontyman) January 8, 2020

Including this tweet only because it’s Merrick Garland, not Merrill, may he rest in peace. Devotees are already forgetting his name.

It’s always a treat to hear from “MoveOn” about impeachment.

Make it fair and honest or find a new job. — MoveOn (@MoveOn) January 8, 2020

Related: