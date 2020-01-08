A bunch of Senators and members of Congress are rushing to the cameras Wednesday afternoon following a briefing by the administration regarding the targeting of dapper-bearded bodybuilder and respected military leader Qasem Soleimani. The biggest question seems to be, were there credible threats that were stopped by his killing?

It’s like CNN’s chyron Tuesday night reading, “Trump says we ‘saved a lot of lives’ by killing Soleimani but offers no evidence.” We know CNN was sorry to see Soleimani go, but they’ll just have to get over it.

Among those emerging from the briefing was Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who said he was “angry and deeply dissatisfied” with the briefing. He sounds like his colleague Chris Murphy, who was complaining New Year’s Eve that “America has been reduced to huddling in safe rooms, hoping the bad guys will go away” and then complaining Jan. 2 about the killing of Solemeini.

Trending

Expect plenty more Democrats complaining that Soleimani didn’t post any immediate threats; attacking our embassy in Baghdad was just to get it out of his system.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: angrybriefingdissatisfiedIranQasem SoleimaniRichard Blumenthaltargeting