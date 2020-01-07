She can’t say she wasn’t briefed. Speaker Nancy Pelosi was notified of the rocket or missile attacks coming from Iran Tuesday night and quickly let her followers know that she was closely monitoring the situation. She also found space in the tweet to take a shot at the Trump administration, accusing it of making “needless provocations.”

Maybe it’s just us, but as Americans, we consider the attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad by Qasem Soleimani’s Quds Force to have been a needless provocation, as well as the shooting down of a drone and a series of rocket attacks and much, much more.

Closely monitoring the situation following bombings targeting U.S. troops in Iraq. We must ensure the safety of our servicemembers, including ending needless provocations from the Administration and demanding that Iran cease its violence. America & world cannot afford war. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 8, 2020

"America cannot afford war" is a poor choice of words when the Iranians are listening. https://t.co/UM9C7QqhYi — Saul 🇬🇧🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@OldSchoolSaul) January 8, 2020

Maybe Iranian state TV will feature her tweet like they did Sen. Chris Murphy’s.

Nothing says "stupid" more than, while your troops are under attack, you Tweet "America cannot afford war." https://t.co/ILBIu1Az3w — Hussain Abdul-Hussain 🇺🇸 (@hahussain) January 8, 2020

Yes, Crazy Nancy! Demand they cease their violence! https://t.co/O5zV1lmw7W — Jason Heard (@jheard15) January 8, 2020

Oh, for the love of God, just sit down and shut up, Nancy. https://t.co/Go6vcVrtq9 — patty (@sugarvol) January 8, 2020

We are under military attack by another nation and Nancy Pelosi attacks @RealDonaldTrump. https://t.co/kbQhDP6S3N — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) January 8, 2020

Her first instinct is to blame Trump, then demand Iran stop. Shove it, Nan. https://t.co/akhum9EtAx — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 8, 2020

.@SpeakerPelosi your short-sighted apologetic position toward Iran is exactly what emboldens terrorists to kill more Americans. The more you gleefully attempt to undermine a sitting U.S. President, the more risk you create for our military. https://t.co/lV1GbFrntk — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) January 8, 2020

Madam Speaker, what should we do about the provocations and actual attacks from Iran? How many more Americans must be threatened, harmed, or killed before we respond? Can you give me a specific number? https://t.co/ovaZnBdqPS — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) January 8, 2020

Whose side is she on? This is utter rubbish. https://t.co/Oo4Zgn9Myn — Prospero 058 (@betzva) January 8, 2020

this is as bad of a tweet that someone in her position could tweet right now. On top of originally ignoring the call about the attacks and then going off to a social event after is just next level bad PR https://t.co/HyR2hBtZ3l — David Suslenskiy (@DavidSuslensky) January 8, 2020

Yeah, about that … from the timestamp on this next tweet it looks like Pelosi is monitoring the situation from a bar opening in the Navy Yard.

Nancy Pelosi at Danny Meyer’s Maialino Mare opening in Navy Yard. pic.twitter.com/OMkVtxeEEk — Anna Spiegel (@AnnaSpiegs) January 8, 2020

Instead of condemning the ongoing Iranian attack's on military bases in IRAQ she's using them to take cheap political shots at Trump.@SpeakerPelosi you are a grade A POS🖕🏼 https://t.co/LrUnYnTGtC — ROB 🇺🇲 (@_ROB_29) January 8, 2020

As Iran bombs our troops, you make it political. You are the shame of this country. https://t.co/8AmUI27SMj — Dana French (@DanaBFrench) January 8, 2020

The Speaker of the House admonishing the Commander-In-Chief while our troops are under attack is EXACTLY what our enemies want They are stronger when we are divided This is sick and I hope the Speaker will put country over party moving forward Now is the time to pray for peace https://t.co/k0XNCI0cbu — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 8, 2020

And American citizens are closely monitoring the anti American democrats. https://t.co/IWq32xclAm — Thomas Payton (@ThomasP1775) January 8, 2020

Let’s blame Trump before be blame a terrorist regime because reasons. This is treason. https://t.co/EpljJntu1C — Bad Wolf Dad (@badwolfdad) January 8, 2020

Crawl back in your hole Pelosi. Iran needs to finally be taught a lesson to never fire on US or US interests. Back off. https://t.co/kKqRE1UaiC — What's good for America (@jwoutdoors) January 8, 2020

Have you closely monitored the 600 military lives lost up to this point? You can't even monitor California? I guess monitoring your liquor cabinet and Xanax is enough responsibility https://t.co/AuaqhUHhin — Colin Hemphill (@chh1972) January 8, 2020

Um.. What? Stop telling them to leave us alone? Are you drunk Nancy? https://t.co/ZZNaS8Os2H — Chonerman 🇺🇸 (@chonerman) January 8, 2020

This is no longer, as you say, provocation. This necessitates a response. Time to stop playing around with these fools. There will be consequences for attacking Americans. Period. Drop the hammer. https://t.co/WdDeUVDS0X — AngelHeartsBuckeyes (@BuckeyeGirrl) January 8, 2020

"Demanding that Iran cease its violence" has worked as a strategy for precisely ZERO seconds of any day since 1979. You need to get your priorities straight.@realDonaldTrump deserves the support EVERY POTUS IN HISTORY has had when the USA has been attacked. https://t.co/ULxZYSUvgu — PlayTheTrumpCard ⚡️ Text FIGHT to 88022 (@PlaysTrumpCard) January 8, 2020

FFS

Lady you've been monitoring this for 30 years.. Sit down, you and your ilk is why this is where we are today.#TermLimits https://t.co/WYUDGCwKU7 — Doodles 🇺🇸 (@DoodlesTrks) January 8, 2020

Blaming Trump while Iran literally launches missiles at our airbases. I can't wait to see Nancy Pelosi and the rest of her sick, disgusting Democrat colleagues voted out of office for yet another disgusting, anti-American display. Absolute trash people. https://t.co/oQguoX3YFI — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) January 8, 2020

Hang on …. what side is she on?

It's so hard to keep up with the left. https://t.co/9Em1yieqay — Jill❌ (@1Swinging_Voter) January 8, 2020

Whose side is she on? We know the death of Soleimani has the Democrats pretty sad, but maybe she could read up on the needless provocation from Iran that was ignored throughout the previous administration?

* * *

Update:

Joe Biden gets a gold star for his tweet.

See, now this is a good statement. Well done, Joe. https://t.co/XN8DeKCKTb — jon gabriel (@exjon) January 8, 2020