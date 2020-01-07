She can’t say she wasn’t briefed. Speaker Nancy Pelosi was notified of the rocket or missile attacks coming from Iran Tuesday night and quickly let her followers know that she was closely monitoring the situation. She also found space in the tweet to take a shot at the Trump administration, accusing it of making “needless provocations.”

Maybe it’s just us, but as Americans, we consider the attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad by Qasem Soleimani’s Quds Force to have been a needless provocation, as well as the shooting down of a drone and a series of rocket attacks and much, much more.

Maybe Iranian state TV will feature her tweet like they did Sen. Chris Murphy’s.

Yeah, about that … from the timestamp on this next tweet it looks like Pelosi is monitoring the situation from a bar opening in the Navy Yard.

Whose side is she on? We know the death of Soleimani has the Democrats pretty sad, but maybe she could read up on the needless provocation from Iran that was ignored throughout the previous administration?

* * *

Update:

Joe Biden gets a gold star for his tweet.

