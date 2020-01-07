Former Secretary of State John Kerry, still butthurt over President Trump pulling out of his beloved Iran deal (which handily let them continue to develop ballistic missiles), thinks it’s a tragedy that the Trump administration has rushed to confrontation with a country we’ve been at war with since 1979. Much like Nancy Pelosi, he too couldn’t resist the urge to criticize President Trump while Iran was launching missiles at our troops in Iraq.

Former Sec. of State @JohnKerry – who negotiated the Iran nuclear deal – on confirmed attacks on Iraqi military bases following the killing of General Soleimani: "I think it's a tragedy for the world that instead of diplomacy, this administration has rushed to confrontation." pic.twitter.com/TVX1ChG8mW — Maura Barrett (@MauraBarrettNBC) January 8, 2020

A half-century of blaming America first https://t.co/ciytA4C9rx — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) January 8, 2020

What a bastard. HE gave Iran the money to build these weapons, arm terrorists and spread war across the region. When the truth comes out he will be hung for treason. https://t.co/8UrjN4unxN — Ⓑetter Ⓑritain Ⓒoming (@BBCPropaganda) January 8, 2020

I want to bet that you are doing everything in your corrupt capacity to sabotage us in favor of your deals with Iran https://t.co/FmNASeRHcx — Eric Feeman (@eric_freeman86) January 8, 2020

Former Sec. Kerry thanked Iran for taking great care of our sailors, after Iran captured them. Kerry proclaimed a "new era in diplomacy." Iran responded by releasing demoralizing videos of US sailors on their knees. Wonder how many Iranian emissaries have contacted him?🤔 https://t.co/XRxn1gfQeM — libertybelle (@october601) January 8, 2020

Kerry is a traitor scumbag. https://t.co/hWhjlNIctl — Amazing Polly (@99freemind) January 8, 2020

To these people, it’s always our fault. Suleimani killed Americans and countless other people? Our fault. They attacked our embassy? Our fault. It never ends. And it’s all totally false. https://t.co/ycfSyTg0dh — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) January 8, 2020

He's pro Iran. What did you expect? https://t.co/ZxDszokLXF — SBrewY (@SBrewY) January 8, 2020

We should waited until the regime got nukes and ICBMs, and then negotiated like gentlemen. https://t.co/sTjeXJqeVi — Sam Schulman كافر| ن (@Sam_Schulman) January 8, 2020

He does know that he's John Kerry, right? https://t.co/FCuiimsjbk — Señia (@ayasgirl) January 8, 2020

He's calling James Taylor right now https://t.co/HumM7SMDpZ — Caffeine Queen The Elder (@Philly_Hoosier) January 8, 2020

It is always a diplomatic tragedy when you don't allow your embassy to be overrun and your ambassador killed. https://t.co/k3CGSiW1CO — The Squad are the #GangOf4 (@SemperBanU) January 8, 2020

If your first instinct is to attack the President…you might be a traitor https://t.co/QCbjwxr9wy — Awakened Shinobi (@BrandonHathaw12) January 8, 2020

Iran kills an American and Dems blame Trump for “rushing to confrontation.” How much money did Iran pay you for the Iran deal where they got everything they wanted for nothing in return? Tell us Dems, how many Americans does Iran have to kill before it’s okay to fight back? https://t.co/UOMi65TX2h — Lawrence Polyakov (@Larrypolya22) January 8, 2020

I'm so sorry for your loss. https://t.co/3qnRuAqOri — MacroAggressions ❌ (@DenierNyc) January 8, 2020

So we were supposed to let Iran violently take over our embassy in Baghdad and then turn to diplomacy? Maybe bring in James Taylor?

Oh, and maybe Soleimani was a super-nice guy and the Trump administration just faked the embassy attack as an excuse to kill him:

Is Kerry…actually suggesting that Soleimani was not responsible for the deaths of Americans? https://t.co/zBvOWBJIPb — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) January 8, 2020

