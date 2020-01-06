2020 Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg might be shoveling millions of dollars in the furnace to fund his television ad campaign, but he’s discovered social media as well. He’s tweeted a photo of the nightmarish open office he plans to turn the White House East Room into (so he’ll be closer to his team) and a photo of himself standing on the New York subway to prove that he … always stands?

Those have both been tweets from Bloomberg’s own account, but now Team Bloomberg seems to be talking the helm, and they’ve already tripped up.

For now …

We want to see Bloomberg out on the campaign trail tearing into a huge Philly cheesesteak. Actually, we don’t.

