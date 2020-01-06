OK, so Christmas break is over for Congress and they’ve returned to 1) a dead Iranian terrorist and 2) those articles of impeachment the House left lying around while everyone was away. Some senators like Elizabeth Warren are suggesting President Trump ordered the takedown of Qasem Soleimani last Thursday to distract from his impeachment trial, which could be as early as this week — providing the House actually hands over those articles.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, who seems to be describing the actions of the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees, made the rounds this weekend arguing that what Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell seems to want is an “Alice in Wonderland” trial, where the trial comes first and then the evidence. But as McConnell kept reminding reporters before the break, it’s the job of the House to prepare a case before handing it over.

"Where but in Alice in Wonderland do we hear all the arguments, and then maybe have the evidence, the witnesses and the trial?" Sen. Schumer tells @GStephanopoulos when asked why Democrats won't follow the Clinton model in the Senate impeachment trial. https://t.co/iAKnWYS1RJ pic.twitter.com/gFLmUn6cx9 — ABC News (@ABC) January 5, 2020

Sen. Chuck Schumer: "McConnell's view is Alice In Wonderland — first the trial and then the evidence. If the Senate were to agree to Leader McConnell's proposal, the senate would act as little more than a nationally televised meeting of a mock trial club." https://t.co/HaJuQE1w3U pic.twitter.com/C7TdeU6dHm — ABC News (@ABC) January 6, 2020

As we said, we’ve already seen the nationally televised meeting of the mock trial club, where impeachment was the verdict from Day 1 and (most of) the House just waited for the evidence (which was supposed to be in the Mueller report, so Plan B).

This impeachment is a mock trial coming from a clown house!!! — jonathan hall (@hardwoodshall) January 6, 2020

@ABC @SenSchumer is a fool whose opinions do not reflect those of the American people. You will soon find out this November. — Art Vandalay (@hhhstocko1) January 6, 2020

Quit the political grandstanding and wasting taxpayer money. — maldy 1 (@Nalajama1) January 6, 2020

House failed to pursue subpoenas, they lost! Get over it — MS Deplorable Vet (@jraymond9205) January 6, 2020

Talk with your friend Nancy if you don’t think the House put together solid evidence of … “obstruction of Congress.”

#Democrats are bringing the charges (Impeachment Articles). Burden to show the evidence is on the #Democrats before they bring the charges; therefore, this is an admission #Democrats have no evidence to impeach @POTUS @realDonaldTrump.#ImpeachmentHoaxhttps://t.co/pIdPf0KTtU — 🇺🇸American Renaissance🇺🇸 (@WinstonDNA) January 6, 2020

Schumer tells a Clinton stooge that he can’t do things like he used to. Impotent. — John Wright (@jww372) January 5, 2020

George is doing his best to spread the hoax impeachment by his party. — Don Millar (@DonMillar4) January 5, 2020

This is a preposterous and intentionally misleading statement. The House is akin to the grand jury. And he knows that. So first you vote to indict based on a generous inclusion of evidence (ham sandwiches included) then you have a strict trial with due process. Shame on ABC. — Dan Goorevitch (@DanGoorevitch) January 5, 2020

Is a ‘sham trial’ equivalent to the ‘sham hearings’ conducted by the Dems in the House or have the Dems moved past their actions in the House so quickly and can now, with absolutely no conscience, cry to the public about fairness? The double standards of the Left have no bounds! — Mike Rodgers (@mikerodgersny23) January 5, 2020

The House already voted to remove him from office because that's what an impeachment vote is for. So if it was enough for the House why shouldn't the Senate use that same information? Unless you know it was a farce and very weak case to begin with? No bipartisan support at all — 🤔 (@Jamaica658) January 5, 2020

Nadler said the evidence was overwhelming and uncontested. — Steve Bain 111 (@111Bain) January 5, 2020

So basically he's admitting that the House's investigations where just an inept piece of worthless B.S. — Free Thought (@Frisbe44) January 5, 2020

Schumer is a feckless political hack who is as worthless as Schiff and Nadler! — A Scott Ward Jr (@scottwardjr) January 5, 2020

You screwed this up Chuck. Too late now. — MissionPassionFruit (@JohnnyRondo311) January 5, 2020

Certainly, enough soundbites like this one will convince McConnell to let the Senate re-try the president.

