OK, so Christmas break is over for Congress and they’ve returned to 1) a dead Iranian terrorist and 2) those articles of impeachment the House left lying around while everyone was away. Some senators like Elizabeth Warren are suggesting President Trump ordered the takedown of Qasem Soleimani last Thursday to distract from his impeachment trial, which could be as early as this week — providing the House actually hands over those articles.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, who seems to be describing the actions of the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees, made the rounds this weekend arguing that what Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell seems to want is an “Alice in Wonderland” trial, where the trial comes first and then the evidence. But as McConnell kept reminding reporters before the break, it’s the job of the House to prepare a case before handing it over.

As we said, we’ve already seen the nationally televised meeting of the mock trial club, where impeachment was the verdict from Day 1 and (most of) the House just waited for the evidence (which was supposed to be in the Mueller report, so Plan B).

Trending

Talk with your friend Nancy if you don’t think the House put together solid evidence of … “obstruction of Congress.”

Certainly, enough soundbites like this one will convince McConnell to let the Senate re-try the president.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alice in WonderlandChuck SchumerMitch McConnellmock trialSenatewitnesses