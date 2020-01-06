Unlike sanctuary cities for illegals, the Washington Post considers the movement propelling Second Amendment sanctuaries a fad and “mainly symbolic.” That only proves further how out-of-touch mainstream outlets like the Washington Post are — more and more municipalities are declaring themselves gun sanctuaries, especially in Virginia, where Gov. Ralph “Coonman” Northam and a majority Democrat legislature have made noises about gun confiscation.

The action Monday night was in Virginia Beach, and a video screen had to be set up outside for the huge overflow crowd. Nearly a hundred citizens had signed up to give three-minute statements.

At least one Democratic representative has said that Northam “may have to nationalize the National Guard to enforce the law” if it comes down to that. But it’s just a fad, really.

Twitchy alumnus Erik Soderstrom in on the scene and has been keeping an eye on the action:

Third anti-gun speaker.

