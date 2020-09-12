Well, with no games at the moment why not have some other form of college football drama?

In Gainesville there was a major fire that broke out at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, affectionately known to fans and locals as ”The Swamp”. Preliminary reports are sketchy, as to be expected.

Report: Fire that broke out at Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday originated in dumpster within venue: https://t.co/u5ApaM9wQr pic.twitter.com/kcDMk8Oxr9 — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 12, 2020

Looks at least of some concern.

The Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL is on fire. pic.twitter.com/krIVQ8xXrG — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 12, 2020

Initially it was said to have been the result of a golf cart shorting out. Of course, this being 2020, we have been taught that these things are caused by much more explainable events.

Climate change is at it again. — Tiffany (@tiff706) September 12, 2020

Another unfortunate victim of *checks notes* climate change — Reaper (@The_Reaper2008) September 12, 2020

"Climate fire" is the new catch phase of the day.. — KELVIN (@EricCliett) September 12, 2020

It makes sense after all. We have been coached on the matter that global warming is the cause of any fire these days. It’s simply science.

Which player had a gender reveal? — Social Distancing Since Birth (@MrOhIndeed) September 12, 2020

Heh. Darkly comic, but funny as well.

Things of course did turn towards the recent upheavals as a possibly cause behind the conflagration.

orange man bad again — Cat UltimusMaximus (@Carlo_Maximus) September 12, 2020

Antifa bloc party go wrong? — Mike Stanford🇺🇸 (@warz0r) September 12, 2020

Probably the work of outside alligators — Not drinking the Kool-Aid (@DegobahD) September 12, 2020

That one took us a second, but very well constructed.

But, all this fun was eventually squashed, of course, by boring solid facts.

The fire at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium was from a maintenance tractor. The fire is now out and there is no structural damage to the facility. https://t.co/SdWqxrpnld — Florida Gators (@FloridaGators) September 12, 2020

A video given to me from someone on the scene of the Ben Hill Griffin stadium fire @TheAlligator @alligatorSports pic.twitter.com/C2BwQfA24h — Ryan Haley (@ryan_dhaley) September 12, 2020

A look at (what was) the maintenance tractor that caused the fire at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (via William Feinberg/FB) pic.twitter.com/v6W9qQxu0R — Gators Uniform Tracker (@GatorsUnis) September 12, 2020

So it was all contained, and no major damage is the result. There should be no problem with the Gators hosting their home opener in the coming weeks.