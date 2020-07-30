We need to stop saying we have reached Peak Stupidity. It is starting to appear that many are regarding that as a challenge to go even lower!

There is a racial hysteria sweeping the country, involving those who struggle to operate a broom. The latest example is so deeply mired in ignorance you have to wonder for our collective future.

Greg and Kjersten Offenecker, who own The Nordic Pineapple in St. Johns, Michigan have made the decision to remove the flag they have long displayed in front of their establishment, due to all the complaints they have been receiving about the insensitive Confederate display. This is not a case of a business bowing to the outrage mob so much as it is a desire of the owners to rid themselves of dealing with the ignorant maasses.

Well done, outrage warriors, you have struck a blow on behalf of…geographical ignorance!

Trending

 

As the owner Kjersten explains it this was not an immediate reaction from a lone crank or two, who were unaware. She described receiving “at least a dozen hateful emails,” and twice as many comments from those who are so passionate about racial rectitude that they could not be bothered with emblematic accuracy.

The mitigating factors in the story make it all the more ridiculous.

Then you can add to the idiocy the fact that their location is a historical building, built in the 1800s by a Union general.

“It bugs me as far as the stupidity of people,” Greg Offenbecker said.

We’re with you Greg. Unfortunately there is no shortage of this stupidity to be found these days.

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BLMConfederate flagracismsocial activistswokewoke mob