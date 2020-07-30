We need to stop saying we have reached Peak Stupidity. It is starting to appear that many are regarding that as a challenge to go even lower!

There is a racial hysteria sweeping the country, involving those who struggle to operate a broom. The latest example is so deeply mired in ignorance you have to wonder for our collective future.

Greg and Kjersten Offenecker, who own The Nordic Pineapple in St. Johns, Michigan have made the decision to remove the flag they have long displayed in front of their establishment, due to all the complaints they have been receiving about the insensitive Confederate display. This is not a case of a business bowing to the outrage mob so much as it is a desire of the owners to rid themselves of dealing with the ignorant maasses.

Michigan inn owners take down Norwegian flag after it's mistaken for Confederate flag https://t.co/a5USO0QU0m pic.twitter.com/JZAgYwgsNU — New York Post (@nypost) July 29, 2020

Norwegian flag removed from bed and breakfast after locals think it's a Confederate flaghttps://t.co/JFI6f9tT1I — Barrett Wilson (@BarrettWilson6) July 29, 2020

Well done, outrage warriors, you have struck a blow on behalf of…geographical ignorance!

And you thought there was nor way it could get dumberhttps://t.co/Ign4mPDrvH — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) July 29, 2020

As the owner Kjersten explains it this was not an immediate reaction from a lone crank or two, who were unaware. She described receiving “at least a dozen hateful emails,” and twice as many comments from those who are so passionate about racial rectitude that they could not be bothered with emblematic accuracy.

The mitigating factors in the story make it all the more ridiculous.

You couldn't make it up: B&B #NordicPineapple proudly hanging the Norwegian🇳🇴flag by their entrance have been forced to take it down due to people mistaking it for the confederate flag. One of the owners hails from Norway (5th gen) and the couple have 2 adopted black kids. Yh. pic.twitter.com/bx4q4SwxW1 — Per Hansen (@per_hansen) July 29, 2020

Then you can add to the idiocy the fact that their location is a historical building, built in the 1800s by a Union general.

Just because you are woke doesn't mean you have a clue | Bed and breakfast Nordic Pineapple in Saint Johns has removed their Norwegian flag after dozens of people confuse it for the Confederate flag. https://t.co/0FQkOE9cR4 — Mike (@Doranimated) July 30, 2020

Consequently, Norway needs to change their flag. Obviously. — Mr Mojo Risin (@Shelkon78) July 29, 2020

I always confuse Norway and Mississippi — M P (@mikespydr) July 30, 2020

Well Norway, you had a good run but the mob will be taking it from here. — Liz Not Your Business (@elisebear12) July 29, 2020

“It bugs me as far as the stupidity of people,” Greg Offenbecker said.

We’re with you Greg. Unfortunately there is no shortage of this stupidity to be found these days.