Look, making posts about Tom Arnold not making sense would be a full time job around here, so it would take some real staggeringly stupid things to get him noticed anymore.

Well Tom said something staggeringly stupid on Twitter.

Mr. Arnold elected to respond to a tweet by Drew Holden, so already you see the problem developing, as he was operating well out of his league. Holden saw a post by Andy Ngo, from the Portland riots, who posted a photo from the area and Drew had a basic message.

When they tell you who they are, believe them https://t.co/53NEheL5BY — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 26, 2020

The deep thinker Arnold felt the need to respond. He felt he had a deeply insightful comment on the situation. It felt like Arnold might have been under the influence.

Then heads up. Don't believe a word @MrAndyNgo says. He's always fudging the truth to make antifa look bad. He has zero journalistic integrity. Pro-Trump. A liar. Bad guy. Cry baby. If you believe him without checking you're complicit. Anti-American. Bad. Pro-Fascist #100DaysToGo — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) July 26, 2020

Oh Tom, you are not armed for this battle.

We’re gonna need more chairs pic.twitter.com/VLB5ypbDk3 — Laura Gadbery (@lgadbery) July 27, 2020

I suspect this ratio drives home the point Tom but I don’t think that antifa need Andy or anyone else to make the point that they’re problematic. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 27, 2020

The obvious point here is that Andy Ngo was not really delivering his word on a matter, he was showing a picture. And it was rather straight forward in its delivery of information.

Tom. It's mostly videos. Pull your head out of the sand. — Bee Reese (@BeeReese3) July 27, 2020

The guy is on the ground there, his reporting has been good…I’ll take his reporting on things, it definitely flies in the face of the what’s being put out by the mainstream media.

And isn’t that what we want, balanced media. — Ryan Nez (@rgnez80) July 27, 2020

He's got quite the special FX budget then I suppose. — Kevin on Earth (@kfgravy) July 26, 2020

He doesn't make ANTIFA "look bad".

ANTIFA does that to themselves.

Videos don't lie and there are thousands of videos of ANTIFA on the Internet. — Laura JustLaura (@Laura18650) July 27, 2020

Yea, it’s Andy that’s making Antifa look bad!😂😂🖕 Tom Arnold, the Tokyo Rose of Antifa.🙄😂🖕 — TatteredDawn (@dawnb4618) July 27, 2020

Great analogy. Here is Arnold trying to spin away a photograph from the area by shooting the photographer. He’s is gaslighting on behalf of Antifa, and he attempts to call someone else complicit.

More than the message displayed on the wall, which falls in line with the demands being made by the group, let’s look at Tom’s last 2 words of his misbegotten tweet, then at the symbol spray painted above the message.

Also, an additional question:

Any chance you can explain how they oppose fascism while repeatedly displaying the hammer-sickle logo of a fascist regime?! How come so many who oppose the alleged Putin-loving President Trump happen to display love for the same country? — Brad Slager: aka Wuhan Solo (@MartiniShark) July 26, 2020

It’s a scenario they never want to address. The supposed anti-fascists who oppose a President in the pocket of Russia sure have a lot of members who display insignia from the fascist nation.

You and your facts – you are just being complicit.

I would challenge Tom to provide a single example of anything that Andy has "fudged". — Seizer Pouncicus 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@TastyKAR) July 26, 2020

Tom will provide that right after his Trump ‘pee-tapes” are released.

I thought Antifa dint exist. If they do, then they are literally a domestic terrorist group so why should he not make them look anything other than good? — Jr. George (@jimbygeorge) July 27, 2020

This exposes the circular illogic from the left and the media. Either Antifa is a noble group that is maligned by lies, or when they are exposed with firm evidence they become a fictional group made up by conservatives who blame lone-wolf violence on a myth. Or something.

Based on what Andy Ngo has been displaying for weeks the shift to the latter example will take place soon.