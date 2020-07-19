They just never learn.

The press absolutely LOVES polling data. It is shorthand reporting, as the story is basically prewritten for them, and especially when the results are something they love. And it is like they have completely forgotten how useless the polls were in 2016.

On Friday we reported how members of the press were beside themselves that Fox News anchor Melissa Francis stated how she messes around with answers to pollsters. In the process of condemning her Justin Baragona raved the Fox poll is ”highly trusted”, slipping up on his compulsory ridicule of all things FoxNews. But, since the poll has Joe Biden in the lead it is praiseworthy, and Ed O’Keefe of CBS News is equally giddy today.

New @foxnews poll, which @realdonaldtrump just dismissed as "among the worse" on @foxnewssunday, show @JoeBiden leading and now show Biden edging Trump on … the economy: https://t.co/nh9fivEPWO — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) July 19, 2020

You can practically feel Ed vibrating with excitement over this. He goes on to describe why he thinks this is such an infallible polling result.

Oh, but again this important caveat: This well-done poll is a national survey of registered voters — the largest, easiest, least expensive and specific sampling pollsters can take. It’s yet another snapshot on a wide lens. Snapshots of more specific groups of voters tell us more. — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) July 19, 2020

We are not really sure if Ed thought this one through. In his zeal to heap praise he basically insulted the methodology of the poll.

In no other aspect of life is ”easiest and cheapest” something used to describe quality. But in polling data somehow that translates to ”Well done”.

This only occurs if you personally liked the result, no other reasoning matters. https://t.co/9l3UAK0F3J — Brad Slager: aka Wuhan Solo (@MartiniShark) July 19, 2020

Who answers their phone anymore to members they don't know?!! I don't! Who are these people?! They do not represent #MAGA2020 at all! They are a silent majority! — Cat Woman (@Catwomanlives) July 19, 2020

Douchenozzle: it IS among the worst. It was off by more than 4 in its final OH poll in 2016, more than 5 in its final WI poll, missed the whole EC vote, and missed PA. Faux polls are horrible. — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) July 19, 2020

Well sure, if you look at the track record they look bad. This time though they have Biden leading Trump, so it is a highly respected and easy and inexpensive poll!

Fox uses a polling outfit out of Princeton. So yes they are among the worst — KungFlu (@maurypobitch) July 19, 2020

24% were Republicans he has 93-96% GOP support this means 76% were DNC or Ind. — RickyRay- 1 of 100 million Trump Trolls (@RickyRayinGA) July 19, 2020

Amazing how these results came in by this fashion. Well you cannot buy this kind of accuracy.