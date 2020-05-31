There have been quite a few diary entries from Jim Acosta on his timeline while covering the protests in the D.C. area. He has provided a number of detailed entries, replete with photos and videos. He is showing quite a bit, from the crowds gathering, the damage to area businesses and landmarks.

Smashed windows being cleaned up across street from Lafayette Park near WH. pic.twitter.com/MnjPPu98Gp — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 31, 2020

The scene this morning… Windows smashed at Sofitel in DC pic.twitter.com/y9lcbLfN0c — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 31, 2020

Demonstrators heading back to WH area of downtown pic.twitter.com/cdzcxHJZQi — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 31, 2020

Protesters have breached security barricades and entered Lafayette Park pic.twitter.com/tqdtXdtEcA — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 31, 2020

Considering the seemingly comprehensive coverage from CNN’s beta-dog of D.C. there were a number of people who picked up on a notable omission from Acosta’s coverage.

Doesn't look like they're properly social distancing to me. You should go correct them, Jim. — Alex Jeffries 🔥 (@the1codemonkey) May 31, 2020

So, social distancing is officially over, right!? — Sayeh سایه (@SHADOWAEMEH) May 31, 2020

Funny to see liberals switch from a full defense of stay at home orders to cheering on mass gatherings of violent protestors. I guess they never cared about the coronavirus after all. — PROTOGAEA (@Protogaea) May 31, 2020

Yes, seems that Mr. Acosta has forgotten about his deep concern about those open-back-up protests from recent weeks. Those were considered very troubling and dangerous gatherings, because they had guns and ”stormed” buildings…to uh, stand around and sometimes shout.

But Jim also has been deeply concerned over the fact that those people had not properly distanced from each other.

McEnany questions why Biden doesn't wear a mask in his basement by Mrs. Biden. But CDC recommends wearing masks outside in a "community setting" like supermarkets and pharmacies, not in basements.https://t.co/yQWd4WJbaf — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 26, 2020

Trump again gaslighting on protests saying the demonstrators are practicing social distancing. They aren’t. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 21, 2020

Just add this to the list of items that suddenly have changed in the media narrative the past couple of weeks. People ”storming” a state capitol in an orderly fashion were problematic, but those burning down businesses are excused. People who gathered peacefully were angry over government overreach were said to be dangerous, but rioters are said to have valid social grievances. And the same police who have been called to arrest barbers and gym owners are told to stand down when anarchists are torching a city.

A week ago churches opening were said to be the most dangerous decision, leading to the death of grandparents, but now when these groups amass in large quantities there is no word of condemnation over the greater health threat they pose.

Looks like white folks gone mad like at the beach — bunnyrabbit (@bunnyra61953170) May 31, 2020

Right – beachgoers were said to be a grave danger to the nation last month. Hordes torching cars and smashing up businesses, not so much.

Almost would appear to the cynical mind that Jim Acosta and his allies in the media have an agenda-driven double-standard when it comes to protests. To see these wildly opposing interpretations playing out in just a matter of days makes the joke of their narrative even more obvious.

If there is any good news to come out of these moronic riots it is that the media hectoring over distancing and masks can be completely ignored going forward.