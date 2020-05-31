It has become obvious that the nationwide demonstrations and the violence erupting in dozens of cities have drifted away from the protests concerning the death of George Floyd. Communities are under attack for no discernable reason; how a police incident in Minneapolis leads to the burning down of City Hall in Nashville is but one example of the disconnect.

But perhaps the biggest example of the arbitrary nature of the attacks is this — they looted a what, now?!

Waffle House is under attack. pic.twitter.com/Y1Xn15y9TH — Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) May 30, 2020

That’s how you know these people aren’t from Atlanta…. — SeanBJJ (@thebabayaga1986) May 30, 2020

We are at a loss as to what possible message could be behind this. Ending syrup oppression? Unequal griddle access? The mind reels…

“Gimmie the waffles” — Whiskey Robot (@bigwhiskeyrobot) May 30, 2020

Damn, that’s dumb. Now Where they going after ? — phil marlow (@Jim1961) May 30, 2020

why is the national guard not already protecting these sacred establishments. i am beyond baffled. — Alec (@7finsofsilver) May 30, 2020

What can you even loot from wafflehouse $23.78 and bacon grease? — 💝Himiko 🍙🍕 Tsuhane💝 (@HimikoTsuhane) May 30, 2020

Some actually attempted to make a political point, suggesting there is support from the ownership that can be deemed questionable.

They support republicans — vanguard party advocate (@SPAMisgood007) May 30, 2020

nah they support kemp . byeeee — . (@groovyambs) May 30, 2020

Yeaaaaa…except this is supposed to be about the death of an unarmed citizen in Minnesota. Not sure how torching a local late-night diner chain delivers any messaging along that narrative.

Waffle House must be destroyed to…

(rolls dice)

End capitalism? — Amazin Din (@Amarzden) May 30, 2020

Any time we have dined in a Dub-House it has always been with a mixed-race clientele. These are bastions of full plate protein and pillow-sized breakfast griddle cakes, and anyone is welcome. Targeting these locations makes zero sense.

Even Anthony Bourdain recognized what the Waffle House meant to the country.

Anthony Bourdain describing Waffle House is the single-most important description of America that has ever been articulated. pic.twitter.com/Up2mF7yisX — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) June 8, 2018

If the rioters continue in this fashion they will find the population unwilling to tolerate any more of these contrived ”protests”.