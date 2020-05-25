When commemorating a championship achievement in professional sports the players and team staff are traditionally outfitted with an opulent ring. The World Series Champion Washington Nationals have their rings ready to be distributed for the players.

There is a remarkable amount of detail in the rings, created by the jeweler Jostens.

A small shark is etched on the inside of the Nationals' rings. https://t.co/UhKfUq8uit — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) May 25, 2020

To go along with the engraved graphics there are signifiers with the number of jewels added to each ring, highlighting various achievements by the team en route to the championship. But one of the figures had some scratching their heads.

look everyone can celebrate however they want but what on earth is this math pic.twitter.com/QzhN2zSlBg — The Duality of Crait (@cdgoldstein) May 24, 2020

No one has a firm grasp on what the ”duality” is they are referencing. Is it the prior baseball franchise in town, the Washington Senators? The previous incarnation of the Montreal Expos? Well, it is not up to us to complain, it is their ring to adorn as they see fit.

Looking over all of the facets included as shown in this video reveal shows it is rather impressive.

Ladies and gentlemen, your 2019 Washington Nationals World Series Championship Ring.@Jostens // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/TqPTnEIFsa — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) May 24, 2020

** Record Scratch

We are sorry, hold on a tic — what was that engraved on the inner portion of the ring?!?!

Yes, they actually went there. That interminable kid’s internet ditty, ”Baby Shark” had become a tradition with the team during its run to the championship.

Who was at the Friday night World Series Game????? Roll call!! pic.twitter.com/VBooBKCYZZ — Ladies of Nationals Baseball (@LONTDC1) May 24, 2020

Hundreds of Americans breaking lockdown to sing Baby Shark together in DC following the unveiling of the Nationals World Series rings. Shocking. pic.twitter.com/hylpnAvMJd — Jed (@TigersJUK) May 25, 2020

It is a touchstone portion of the season, and who are we to call into question how this will be looked at years down the road? Like some, we just look at those rings and, while gorgeous, cannot help but think — ”Those rubies sure make the Walgreens logo stand out!