In ”Jurassic Park” Dr. Ian Malcolm famously says, ”Life..uh, er, um..finds a way”. In this country, with an unburdened free market, we see repeatedly that also, ”Capitalism finds a way”. It’s kind of what we do, and how we have been built.

That spirit is on display as today’s biggest news item has already become a commerce item. Just as the Democrats and the press (yes, yes – redundant, we get that) were primed to spend the entire weekend making froth out of the fact that we are reaching 100,000 coronavirus deaths, Joe Biden opened his mouth and sent the narrative down the ravine.

White House reporter from WaPo Josh Dawsey reports how the Trump campaign headquarters has already capitalized on Biden’s now-infamous gaffe.

Fast work. Trump campaign is already selling "You ain't black" shirts for $30. https://t.co/6ZouwVf37H — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) May 22, 2020

Yes, these are real, and yes they are managing to enrage a number of those not enraged by what Joe Biden said.

Exploiting this is worse than saying it in the first place. — Janet Poe (@sactolawyer) May 22, 2020

Hahaha – seriously. Biden saying a racist comment is far less offensive than pointing out that Biden said a raacist comment.

The equivalent of flash cards at a MAGA rally. — GabrielleG (@NolamadwomanG) May 23, 2020

If only they could jump on the PPE shortage half as fast… — Elizabethnotthequeen (@LibbyforJustice) May 22, 2020

No Trump supporters are — Jeff Konrad (@konrad_jeff) May 22, 2020

Might as well add a picture of Uncle Tom – cause anyone who buys that t-shirt is an Uncle Tom. — Ron Hutchinson (@rhutchva) May 22, 2020

Savvy move there – using racism to defend Biden’s racist remark.

Made in China — Rose Helman (@mimirose17) May 23, 2020

Great point, except No.

Well if anyone has the moral authority to criticize joe on race it’s the nazi loving, Charlottesville equivocating, landlord who denies black people access to housing — Ben Thompson (@GetBenThompson) May 22, 2020

This is the left these days; after saying Biden’s quote was taken out of context while it was not, they use an inaccurate out of context quote from Trump to make their point.

How can he make money off anything let alone Biden's words pic.twitter.com/ZgIC0tREgH — YoYoMojo (@Y0Y0_M0J0) May 23, 2020

Fast on the grift, slow on the pandemic, so tRumpian. — wooden✌jesus ✍🌊 (@tim_herrin) May 22, 2020

And, of course, showing Biden’s quote is the real offensive part of this.

Oh, sweetie…really?!

Quoting Biden verbatim makes Trump the racist one.

Makes sense… https://t.co/wotQwH9q1u — Brad Slager: aka Wuhan Solo (@MartiniShark) May 23, 2020

After all, he is properly attributed right there on the shirt. It’s hard to miss.

But the fun to be had is watching all those triggered by the obvious troll.

Anything to make a buck! The only reason he ran for office. Zero interest in being a public servant. #Biden2020 #TrumpHasNoPlan #TrumpOwnsEveryDeath #TrumpLiesAmericansDie #YOMAMAGATE — CC (@Claudcarrera) May 22, 2020

Sure, he is allegedly the first politician to use their office for personal gain. Hot take. Now, what size shirt are you again…?