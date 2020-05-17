It is a trite practice, but a revealing one at the same time. As hashtags go it seems a tad innocuous, but two things emerge when you scroll through the newer #LockdownIn5Words; you definitely get the sense of populace being fed up, and it is hilarious.
Liberty doesn't look like this. #LockdownIn5Words
— ʞɹıɯS (@FoundersGirl) May 16, 2020
#LockdownIn5Words Now It's Just Gotten Ridiculous
— Queso del Diablo (@WarrenPeas64) May 15, 2020
A gateway drug to authoritarianism #LockdownIn5Words
— Don’t Stand So Close to Dawn (@aurora_g96) May 15, 2020
#LockdownIn5Words
Your liberties are deemed nonessential.
— Rusty Shackelford (@rshackelford14) May 15, 2020
#LockdownIn5Words
Surrender your liberties, or else pic.twitter.com/HAYUyaUhxH
— HeisenbergHattie (@HBergHattie) May 15, 2020
We are sensing a theme.
Democrat Governors really love socialism #LockdownIn5Words
— Just A Russian Hack (@Anewhomestar) May 15, 2020
#LockdownIn5Words Dems destroy their power bases.
— Paul Kinkel 🇺🇸🍷🍸🇺🇸🇺🇸🍿🍿🍿🍿🇺🇸 (@PaulKinkel) May 15, 2020
The biggest overreaction I’ve experienced.#LockdownIn5Words
— Pixie ☕️ 🍿 SS (@pixiejss) May 15, 2020
Trump wins without a depression. #LockdownIn5Words
— P.T. Moore (@N975B) May 15, 2020
That feels almost TOO accurate.
Some also noted how there was a quiet shift in the narrative.
#LockdownIn5Words
Flatten Curve changed to CURE
— Artist_Angie: Sensei of Social Distancing (@Artist_Angie) May 15, 2020
They keep changing the goalposts. #LockdownIn5Words
— Janice 🍟🐶🏀🏈 (@jannyfayray) May 15, 2020
Bait and mother effing switch. #LockdownIn5Words
— Always Liberty Never Security Baptist (@PeculiarBaptist) May 15, 2020
They have altered the deal #LockdownIn5Words pic.twitter.com/cqlhNqYtXH
— (((Aaron “Worthing” Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) May 15, 2020
Yes, the politicians bore a brunt.
#LockdownIn5Words
Paycheck for me, not thee https://t.co/h7BuOgblob
— Lizzy Lou Who 🇺🇸 (@_wintergirl93) May 15, 2020
Let them eat ice cream pic.twitter.com/9wFcigwTdI
— Victor Nikki (@HapkidoBigDad) May 16, 2020
My hygiene trumps yours, betches#LockdownIn5Words pic.twitter.com/VHcNMWQBCm
— ⚾️ Is It Opening Day Yet? ⚾️ #NatsFan Carla (@LibertyBelleCJL) May 15, 2020
I borrowed this from Antifa #LockdownIn5Words pic.twitter.com/RkQxtzv92b
— TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) May 15, 2020
Only Covid Lives Matter
(There’s 3 kinds of people in this world, those that can count and those that can’t)
— Question Everything (@txsalth2o) May 16, 2020
I think I’m an alcoholic. #LockdownIn5Words
— Steve Hensley (@Steve_Hensley_) May 16, 2020
Wow, so many gray hairs! #LockdownIn5Words
— Janice 🍟🐶🏀🏈 (@jannyfayray) May 16, 2020
The walls are not distancing. #LockdownIn5Words
— c alan (@calanburns) May 16, 2020
#LockdownIn5Words EVERY day is casual Friday
— Dave Pelna 🇺🇸 (@DavePelna) May 16, 2020
And, of course, we need to note the narcs.
Bitchy #Resist Grammas Twitter scolding.
— Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) May 15, 2020
Karens come out to shame
— Dwarfclone (@CloneDwarf) May 15, 2020
Er…uhmmmm…..I mean….What? #Lockdownin5words pic.twitter.com/s0N23hN4KK
— Greg 'Don't Comply' Cougar (@NonLiberalPAer) May 15, 2020
Hey – who brought facts and statistics in here?! But this does cut to the foundation of all of this.
I just refused to participate
— Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) May 15, 2020
Our summation of it all:
THIS – HAS – BEEN – COMPLETELY – ASININE