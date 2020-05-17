It is a trite practice, but a revealing one at the same time. As hashtags go it seems a tad innocuous, but two things emerge when you scroll through the newer #LockdownIn5Words; you definitely get the sense of populace being fed up, and it is hilarious.

#LockdownIn5Words Now It's Just Gotten Ridiculous — Queso del Diablo (@WarrenPeas64) May 15, 2020

A gateway drug to authoritarianism #LockdownIn5Words — Don’t Stand So Close to Dawn (@aurora_g96) May 15, 2020

#LockdownIn5Words

Your liberties are deemed nonessential. — Rusty Shackelford (@rshackelford14) May 15, 2020

We are sensing a theme.

Democrat Governors really love socialism #LockdownIn5Words — Just A Russian Hack (@Anewhomestar) May 15, 2020

#LockdownIn5Words Dems destroy their power bases. — Paul Kinkel 🇺🇸🍷🍸🇺🇸🇺🇸🍿🍿🍿🍿🇺🇸 (@PaulKinkel) May 15, 2020

The biggest overreaction I’ve experienced.#LockdownIn5Words — Pixie ☕️ 🍿 SS (@pixiejss) May 15, 2020

Trump wins without a depression. #LockdownIn5Words — P.T. Moore (@N975B) May 15, 2020

That feels almost TOO accurate.

Some also noted how there was a quiet shift in the narrative.

#LockdownIn5Words

Flatten Curve changed to CURE — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Social Distancing (@Artist_Angie) May 15, 2020

They keep changing the goalposts. #LockdownIn5Words — Janice 🍟🐶🏀🏈 (@jannyfayray) May 15, 2020

Bait and mother effing switch. #LockdownIn5Words — Always Liberty Never Security Baptist (@PeculiarBaptist) May 15, 2020

Yes, the politicians bore a brunt.

My hygiene trumps yours, betches#LockdownIn5Words pic.twitter.com/VHcNMWQBCm — ⚾️ Is It Opening Day Yet? ⚾️ #NatsFan Carla (@LibertyBelleCJL) May 15, 2020

#LockdownIn5Words Only Covid Lives Matter (There’s 3 kinds of people in this world, those that can count and those that can’t) — Question Everything (@txsalth2o) May 16, 2020

I think I’m an alcoholic. #LockdownIn5Words — Steve Hensley (@Steve_Hensley_) May 16, 2020

The walls are not distancing. #LockdownIn5Words — c alan (@calanburns) May 16, 2020

#LockdownIn5Words EVERY day is casual Friday — Dave Pelna 🇺🇸 (@DavePelna) May 16, 2020

And, of course, we need to note the narcs.

#LockdownIn5Words Karens come out to shame — Dwarfclone (@CloneDwarf) May 15, 2020

Hey – who brought facts and statistics in here?! But this does cut to the foundation of all of this.

#LockdownIn5Words I just refused to participate — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) May 15, 2020

Our summation of it all:

THIS – HAS – BEEN – COMPLETELY – ASININE