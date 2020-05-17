It is a trite practice, but a revealing one at the same time. As hashtags go it seems a tad innocuous, but two things emerge when you scroll through the newer #LockdownIn5Words; you definitely get the sense of populace being fed up, and it is hilarious.

We are sensing a theme.

Trending

That feels almost TOO accurate.

Some also noted how there was a quiet shift in the narrative.

Yes, the politicians bore a brunt.

And, of course, we need to note the narcs.

Hey – who brought facts and statistics in here?! But this does cut to the foundation of all of this.

Our summation of it all:

THIS – HAS – BEEN – COMPLETELY – ASININE

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirushashtagsPandemicWuhan Virus